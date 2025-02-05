McKay Shuts out Florida in 3-0 Win

February 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release









Greenville Swamp Rabbits goaltender Dryden McKay vs. the Florida Everblades

(Greenville Swamp Rabbits) Greenville Swamp Rabbits goaltender Dryden McKay vs. the Florida Everblades(Greenville Swamp Rabbits)

(ESTERO, Fla.) - Bryce Brodzinski and Carter Savoie gave the Greenville Swamp Rabbits a 2-0 lead in the first 10:30 of the game, by Dryden McKay took over from there, turning aside 38 shots on net to shutout the Florida Everblades 3-0 on Wednesday night. The win gives the Swamp Rabbits three straight and marks their fourth shutout of the season, their first away from home.

The Swamp Rabbits once again utilized quick strike scoring in the opening moments of the game to build an initial 2-0 lead heading into the first intermission. Just 2:36 into the contest, Bryce Brodzinski got the party started when a puck was dumped in by the Swamp Rabbits, bouncing off of defenders before it came to Brodzinski's tape. He didn't hesitate, and rifled a shot over the shoulder of Everblades goalie Will Cranley to put the Swamp Rabbits up 1-0 (Mikael Robidoux had the lone assist). Carter Savoie doubled the lead over halfway through the period, finishing a brilliant pass from Casey Dornbach under the arm of Cranley and in, making it a 2-0 Swamp Rabbits lead with 9:30 left (Dornbach and Max Coyle assisted). Swamp Rabbits net-minder Dryden McKay weathered through a storm of 17 shots from Florida.

The score remained unchanged after the second 20-minute stanza, with McKay standing out again. He deflected away another 14 shots on net, totaling 31 saves through 40 minutes of action.

McKay stood tall and negated an additional seven shots in the final 20 minutes, and earned some support from Parker Berge. With Cranley on the bench in exchange for an extra attacker for the Everblades, Berge fired a long range shot from behind his own goal line and into the empty net with 2:09 remaining in regulation, sealing the game at 3-0 for the Swamp Rabbits.

Dryden McKay earned his second shutout of the season, turning aside all 38 shots he saw in the win (11-14-3-1). The shutout win is the fourth one for the Swamp Rabbits this season and first on the road.

The Swamp Rabbits continue their three-game series against the Florida Everblades on Friday, February 7th. Puck drop is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST at Hertz Arena.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.