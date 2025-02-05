Goaltender Ben Kraws Recalled by AHL's Texas Stars

February 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that goaltender Ben Kraws has been re-assigned by the Dallas Stars to the Texas Stars.

Kraws, 24, recorded his first professional shutout on Monday night making 34 saves in a 7-0 win at Utah. The 6-foot-5, 195lb rookie netminder is (13-4-3) this season with Idaho holding a 3.00 goals against average and .913 save percentage. His 13 wins are tied for seventh amongst ECHL goaltenders and tied for third amongst rookies. He has won six of his last eight games and this year has faced 702 shots, third most amongst league rookie goals and ninth overall.

He signed a one-year NHL contract with Dallas on Mar. 25, 2024 and has appeared in five AHL games with Texas posting a (2-3-0) record with a 3.02 goals against average and .894 save percentage. He appeared in two AHL Calder Cup Playoff games last spring.

The Steelheads host the Rapid City Rush tonight, Friday, and Saturday at 7:10 p.m.

