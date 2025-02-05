Spencer Kersten Named ECHL Rookie of the Month for January

February 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release









Orlando Solar Bears forward Spencer Kersten

(Orlando Solar Bears) Orlando Solar Bears forward Spencer Kersten(Orlando Solar Bears)

SHREWSBURY, NJ. - Orlando Solar Bears' forward Spencer Kersten has been named the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for January.

Kersten scored 11 goals and added six assists for 17 points in 12 games during the month.

The 24-year-old recorded at least one point in 11 of his 12 games, including six multi-point games. He ended the month on a nine-game point streak, scoring nine goals and adding five assists over that span.

A native of Waterloo, Ontario, Kersten is first among ECHL rookies with 22 goals and first among first-year players - and tied for fifth overall in the league - with 46 points in 48 games this season. He has also skated in two games for Belleville of the American Hockey League.

Kersten made his pro debut with the Solar Bears late last season, tallying six points (2g-4a) in 10 regular-season games and adding nine points (6g-3a) in 11 games during the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Prior to turning pro, Kersten totaled 58 points (24g-34a) in 129 career collegiate games at Princeton University and Bowling Green State University.

Kersten is just the second Solar Bear in team history to receive Rookie of the Month honors. Taylor Matson was the first and only Solar Bear to earn the distinction after scoring eight goals and 11 assists in February of 2014.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.