ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
February 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Wednesday announced that South Carolina's Ryan Hofer has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #649, South Carolina at Orlando, on Feb. 4.
Hofer is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his match penalty for spearing at 20:00 of the third period.
Hofer will miss South Carolina's game vs. Orlando on Feb. 8.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 5, 2025
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Spencer Kersten Named ECHL Rookie of the Month for January - Orlando Solar Bears
- Orlando's Kersten Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Trois-Rivières' Sévigny Is AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Jacksonville Stampedes Bison in Overtime Nail-Biter - Jacksonville Icemen
- Goaltender Ben Kraws Recalled by AHL's Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Rush Game Notes: February 5, 2025 at Idaho Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- Trois-Rivières' Sévigny Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.