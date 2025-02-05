Rush Game Notes: February 5, 2025 at Idaho Steelheads

February 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(BOISE, Idaho)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, begins its final series in Idaho this season. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. MST on Wednesday at Idaho Central Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

In a heartbreaking defeat, the Rapid City Rush lost to the Allen Americans in overtime, 3-2, at The Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Saturday. The Rush built a 2-0 lead on the back of second-period goals by Luke Mylymok and Maurizio Colella. That lead stuck until there were under seven minutes remaining in the third period. Mark Duarte and Spencer Asuchak scored 90 seconds apart to tie the game for the Americans. Kyle Crnkovic ended the game 2:08 into overtime.

THE JANITOR'S BACK

Trevor Janicke returns to the Rush lineup tonight for the first time in over two months. The Calgary Wranglers assigned Janicke to the Rush on Monday. In 18 ECHL games this season, Janicke has six goals and ten points. He skated in eight games at the AHL level during his stint in Calgary.

STRAIGHT TO IDAHO

After flying directly from Dallas on Sunday morning, the Rush team is spending the week in Boise for the second leg of its six-game road trip. The Rush arrived in Boise before the Steelheads did; Idaho pulled in early Tuesday after a Monday night game in Utah.

EARNED A POINT

While last week's series did not go as planned, the Rush left Texas with a standings point, continuing its streak of having earned at least a point in every three-game series within the Mountain Division this season.

HERE THEY GO AGAIN

The Rush and the Steelheads have provided some of the best drama all season. Six of their eight meetings have been decided by one goal, with three of them going to overtime. The last series in Boise saw Rapid City score eight game-tying goals and neither team lead by more than one all week.

SHORTHANDED KINGS

Maurizio Colella became the latest member of the Rush to pick up a shorthanded goal when he ripped a wrist shot home in the second period on Saturday. Rapid City's seven shorties are tied for third-most in the ECHL. Brett Davis and Ryan Wagner had combined for the team's first six.

GOURE IN DOUBLE-FIGURES

Deni Goure has scored a goal in three of the last four games. His recent stretch has put him into double-digits: Goure's ten goals are third-most on the Rush, behind Ryan Wagner and Brett Davis.

The Rapid City Rush returns home to face the Maine Mariners on February 13, 14, and 15 at The Monument Ice Arena. Saturday, February 15th is Midnight Madness presented by Garage Beer, featuring an 11:59 p.m. puck drop. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.