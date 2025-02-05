Jeri-Leon Traded to Iowa
February 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today the team has traded forward Keltie Jeri-Leon to the Iowa Heartlanders in exchange for future considerations.
Jeri-Leon, 25, has appeared in 73 games with the Ghost Pirates since being acquired from the Rapid City Rush on January 3, 2024, recording 13 goals and 18 assists.
The West Kelowna, BC, native has suited up for 207 ECHL games with Maine, Wheeling, Rapid City and Savannah, registering 103 points (51 goals, 52 assists). He's played six AHL games with Providence and Abbotsford, tallying one goal.
