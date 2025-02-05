ECHL Transactions - February 5
February 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, February 5, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Norfolk:
Lord-Anthony Grissom, D
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Idaho:
Brian Wilson, G (from Bloomington)
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
add Taylor Ford, D activated from 14-day injured reserve
add Brendan Less, D activated from reserve
delete Ty Gibson, D placed on reserve
delete Taylor Ford, D placed on reserve
delete Shaw Boomhower, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Atlanta:
add Zach Yoder, D activated from reserve
add Eric Neiley, F activated from reserve
delete Brenden Datema, D placed on reserve
delete Patriks Marcinkevics, F placed on reserve
Florida:
add Anton Malmstrom, D activated from reserve
add Colton Hargrove, F activated from reserve
add Dillon Hamaliuk, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Ben Brar, F placed on reserve
delete Craig Needham, F placed on reserve
delete Santino Centorame, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
Greenville:
add Kolby Hay, G activated from 14-day injured reserve
add Arvid Caderoth, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Jacob Ingham, G placed on reserve
delete Kaleb Lawrence, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Stuart Rolofs, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
delete Jacob Modry, D placed on 14-day injured reserve
Idaho:
add Doug Melvin, G added as emergency backup goalie
add Andrei Bakanov, F activated from reserve
delete Mason McCarty, F placed on reserve
delete Ben Kraws, G recalled to Texas by Dallas
Iowa:
add Ryan Miotto, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
add Andrew McLean, D activated from reserve
add Hakon Nilsen, D activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Dakota Raabe, F placed on reserve
delete Hakon Nilsen, D traded from to Jacksonville
Jacksonville:
add Chase Lang, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
add Dante Fantauzzi, D activated from reserve
delete Christopher Brown, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Peter Tischke, D placed on 14-day injured reserve
Norfolk:
add Lord-Anthony Grissom, D activated from 14-day injured reserve
Orlando:
add Andrew Coxhead, F activated from reserve 2/4
delete Jaydon Dureau, F placed on reserve 2/4
delete Ryan Fanti, G recalled by Syracuse
Rapid City:
add Jackson Leppard, F activated from reserve
delete Tyler Burnie, F placed on reserve
Savannah:
delete Keltie Jeri-Leon, F traded to Iowa
Wichita:
delete Brendan Hache, D recalled by San Jose Barracuda
Worcester:
add Anthony Repaci, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Kolby Johnson, F placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 5, 2025
- ECHL Transactions - February 5 - ECHL
- Jeri-Leon Traded to Iowa - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Ethan Haider Returned on Loan to Atlanta - Atlanta Gladiators
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Spencer Kersten Named ECHL Rookie of the Month for January - Orlando Solar Bears
- Orlando's Kersten Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Trois-Rivières' Sévigny Is AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Jacksonville Stampedes Bison in Overtime Nail-Biter - Jacksonville Icemen
- Goaltender Ben Kraws Recalled by AHL's Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Rush Game Notes: February 5, 2025 at Idaho Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- Trois-Rivières' Sévigny Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.