ECHL Transactions - February 5

February 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, February 5, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Norfolk:

Lord-Anthony Grissom, D

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Idaho:

Brian Wilson, G (from Bloomington)

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Taylor Ford, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Brendan Less, D activated from reserve

delete Ty Gibson, D placed on reserve

delete Taylor Ford, D placed on reserve

delete Shaw Boomhower, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Atlanta:

add Zach Yoder, D activated from reserve

add Eric Neiley, F activated from reserve

delete Brenden Datema, D placed on reserve

delete Patriks Marcinkevics, F placed on reserve

Florida:

add Anton Malmstrom, D activated from reserve

add Colton Hargrove, F activated from reserve

add Dillon Hamaliuk, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Ben Brar, F placed on reserve

delete Craig Needham, F placed on reserve

delete Santino Centorame, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Greenville:

add Kolby Hay, G activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Arvid Caderoth, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Jacob Ingham, G placed on reserve

delete Kaleb Lawrence, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Stuart Rolofs, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

delete Jacob Modry, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Idaho:

add Doug Melvin, G added as emergency backup goalie

add Andrei Bakanov, F activated from reserve

delete Mason McCarty, F placed on reserve

delete Ben Kraws, G recalled to Texas by Dallas

Iowa:

add Ryan Miotto, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Andrew McLean, D activated from reserve

add Hakon Nilsen, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Dakota Raabe, F placed on reserve

delete Hakon Nilsen, D traded from to Jacksonville

Jacksonville:

add Chase Lang, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Dante Fantauzzi, D activated from reserve

delete Christopher Brown, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Peter Tischke, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Norfolk:

add Lord-Anthony Grissom, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

Orlando:

add Andrew Coxhead, F activated from reserve 2/4

delete Jaydon Dureau, F placed on reserve 2/4

delete Ryan Fanti, G recalled by Syracuse

Rapid City:

add Jackson Leppard, F activated from reserve

delete Tyler Burnie, F placed on reserve

Savannah:

delete Keltie Jeri-Leon, F traded to Iowa

Wichita:

delete Brendan Hache, D recalled by San Jose Barracuda

Worcester:

add Anthony Repaci, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Kolby Johnson, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.