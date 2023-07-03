Trio of Y'alls Selected to 2023 All-Star Game

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, are sending three representatives to the 2023 Frontier League All-Star Game.First baseman/designated hitter Brennan Price, right-handed pitcher Nate Florence, and right-handed pitcher Edgar Martinezwill represent the Y'alls at Ozinga Field in Crestwood, IL on July 12th. Selections have been voted in by managers, coaches, general managers, and media members.

Brennan Price has now earned two All-Star selections in as many Frontier League seasons. The former collegiate pitcher-turned slugger led the Y'alls in home runs, RBI, and OPS a year ago. This season, Price actively leads the Y'alls in the same categories with 12 home runs, 46 RBI, and a 1.050 OPS. During a late June homestand, Price hit five home runs over a six-game span.

Rookie right-hander Nate Florence composes one-half of the Y'alls' All-Star pitching duo. Florence has electrified in his first professional season since finishing a graduate transfer season at Rutgers, where he set the program's single-season strikeout record. Florence carried the momentum from his collegiate career into the professional ranks, tossing 16 consecutive shutout innings over three starts to begin his professional career. Florence actively leads the Y'alls with a 2.63 ERA in 41.0 innings and has tallied 57 strikeouts. Florence's 12.51 K/9 leads the Frontier League.

Right-hander Edgar Martinez rounds out Florence's All-Star trio. The third-year Y'all has been a rock in Florence's rotation, posting seven consecutive quality starts in a streak that began in late May. Martinez has pitched a team leading 61.2 innings, posted a 2.77 ERA, and actively leads the Frontier League with 68 strikeouts.

The Y'alls continue their six-game road trip tonight on July 3rd with a series-opening matchup with the division-leading Gateway Grizzlies at Grizzlies Ballpark. First pitch for Game 1 is 7:05 p.m. CT.

The Florence Y'alls presented by Towne Properties are Northern Kentucky's professional baseball team, and are proud members of the independent Frontier League, an MLB Partner League. With a purposeful focus on entertaining our fans, the Y'alls provide affordable, family-friendly entertainment. Y'alls home games are played at Thomas More Stadium, located at 7950 Freedom Way in Florence, Kentucky. More details can be found online at florenceyalls.com or by phone at (859) 594-4487.

