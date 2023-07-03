Tri-City to the Windy City: 'Cats Send Two to the 2023 All-Star Game

July 3, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







CRESTWOOD, IL - Frontier League Professional Baseball is pleased to announce the rosters for the 2023 All-Star Game as hosted by the Windy City ThunderBolts at Ozinga Field located in Crestwood, IL on July 12 at 7:30 PM EDT.

The Tri-City ValleyCats are represented by two of their veteran players in 2B Cito Culver, and LHP Reymin Guduan. Culver has raked ever since joining the ValleyCats last season after being claimed off waivers from the Sussex County Miners on July 17, 2022. Across 45 games this year, Culver is batting .294 with six homers, 27 RBI, 36 runs, a team-leading 12 doubles, and is a perfect seven-for-seven on the basepaths.

Culver earned his first Frontier League All-Star selection in his third year in the league. He began his professional career in 2010 after being drafted in the first round by the New York Yankees out of Irondequoit High School in Rochester, NY. Culver spent eight seasons in the Yankees organization, and one year in the Miami Marlins organization, reaching as high as Triple-A with both clubs. Culver was with the Miners before they joined the Frontier League in 2019-2020, and also played with them in 2021-22. During that time frame, Culver joined the Rockland Boulders in the Can-Am Association in 2019, and the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks of the American Association in 2020.

Guduan also earned his first Frontier League All-Star selection in his first year in the league. Guduan has made 19 appearances for Tri-City this year, pitching to a 2.38 ERA in 22.2 innings, nailing down five saves, and having a ridiculous 42:5 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He was signed by the Houston Astros out of his hometown of San Pedro de Marcorís of the Dominican Republic as an 18-year-old back in 2010. Guduan played at Major League level with the Astros from 2017-2019, and made it back to Majors with the Oakland Athletics in 2021. He spent the 2015-2022 seasons with the Gigantes del Cibao in the Dominican Winter League. Additionally, Guduan was in the Mexican League with Toros de Tijuana, and was a Mid-Season Mexican League All-Star with the Leones del Yucatán in 2022.

The 2023 Frontier League All-Star Game will be available to watch on the ValleyCat Network through our streaming partner FloSports | FloBaseball.

Tickets for the All-Star Game are available now via this link. More information is available at wcthunderbolts.com as well as frontierleague.com.

Season Twenty-FUN of ValleyCats baseball and entertainment continues at Joe Bruno on July 4 to open a three-game series against the Empire State Greys. To honor Independence Day, there will be a Fourth of July celebration and postgame fireworks. You can secure your seats today and be a part of the excitement by logging on to tcvalleycats.com or by calling 518-629-CATS (2287).

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.