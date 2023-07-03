Five Otters Selected to 2023 All-Star Game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Frontier League announced the 2023 All-Star Game rosters on Monday, featuring five selections from the Evansville Otters in Dakota Phillips, Jomar Reyes, Jeffrey Baez, Tim Holdgrafer and Leoni De La Cruz.

The Frontier League All-Star Game is hosted by the Windy City ThunderBolts at Ozinga Field located in Crestwood, IL on Wednesday, July 12 at 6:30 pm CT.

Dakota Phillips will represent the Otters at the Frontier League All-Star Game for the second consecutive season. Last year, an injury held him out of the game but Phillips still attended the festivities. It is also the second straight year Phillips was selected as the West Division's starting catcher.

From Nacogdoches, Texas, Phillips has put together a solid start to his 2023 season. With a .245 average, he also has five home runs and 41 RBIs. Of his 40 hits this season, 20 have been for extra-bases.

Jomar Reyes represents the West Division as a corner infielder reserve. The selection comes after a red-hot start to his Otters career after being unable to join Evansville in 2022 due to VISA issues. Reyes has a .333 average so far, with 14 extra-base hits and 18 RBIs.

Jeffrey Baez mans the outfield for the West Division. After joining the Otters toward the end of the 2021 season, Baez has been a reliable bat in the Otters' order. A .283 average is aided by four doubles, four triples and nine home runs, already surpassing his 2022 home run total. His 36 RBIs are the second-most on the team.

Tim Holdgrafer has had a great start to his 2023 season, sights aimed at another shot in the affiliated ranks. After having his contract bought out by the Kansas City Royals just weeks into the 2022 season, Holdgrafer returned to Evansville with the same goal in mind.

After nine starts, Holdgrafer holds a 6-2 record with a 2.37 ERA (sixth-best in Frontier League). His 42 strikeouts are second-most on the Otters and his six wins are tied for the most in the Frontier League.

Leoni De La Cruz wraps up the Otters' selections as a relief pitcher. He joined the Otters right before the 2023 season began after an appearance with the Gastonia Honey Hunters in the Atlantic League.

The Hato Mayor, Dominican Republic native has put together a 1.42 ERA in his 17 appearances thus far. He has 36 strikeouts in 19 innings of work.

