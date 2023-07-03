Peterson Tabbed Frontier League Player of the Week
July 3, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release
WASHINGTON, Pa. - For the first time since 2021, the Frontier League has tabbed a Washington Wild Thing as the league's Player of the Week. For the week ending July 2, Tristan Peterson was selected as Player of the Week.
In a 3-3 week for Washington, Tristan Peterson paced the offense. He hit .346 (9-for-26) and scored five times. He doubled four times, hit two home runs and drove in a league-high 13 runs during the week. He also walked once, sporting a week-long OBP of .370 and a slugging percentage of .731.
As an offense, Washington combined to hit .298 with nine home runs and 47 runs scored during the six-game week. The week started with a series loss to New York and ended with a home series win over the Schaumburg Boomers.
Peterson will try and keep it going when the Windy City ThunderBolts come to Washington for the fourth game of the nine-game homestand. A Fourth of July game with fireworks to follow presented by the Pennsylvania Lottery is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Tuesday evening.
