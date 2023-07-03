Four Boomers Voted into All-Star Game

July 3, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers are pleased to announce that four members of the 2023 team have been voted onto the West Division All-Star team. Three of the four individuals will be first time All-Stars with the team.

Chase Dawson was named as the starting second baseman. Dawson, an All-Star last year, is currently hitting .350 and has played all 44 games with 41 starts at second, one in left field and two as the designated hitter. The .350 average is good for eighth in the league currently. The fourth-year member of the Boomers leads the league with 183 at bats, sit fourth in the league with 64 hits, and is third in the league with 24 steals in 25 attempts. Dawson, who has only struck out 13 times this year, is also the league leader with five triples after setting the single season league record with 24 last year. The left-handed hitter set a franchise record and believed to be a league mark with three triples on June 24. Dawson has added seven doubles while logging 24 RBIs on the season.

Joining Dawson will be veteran catcher Blake Grant-Parks. Grant-Parks has upped his average to .306 and owns 20 RBIs to go with a homer and eight doubles. The .306 average is third on the team and Grant-Parks has become accustomed to recording big hits and sported a .388 average in June. Grant-Parks is in his second season with the Boomers.

Gaige Howard will make his first Frontier League All-Star appearance. A late signing before spring training, Howard reached base in the first 33 games of the season and has reached in all but one game this season. The California native is batting .295 on the year with two homers, 18 RBIs and 11 stolen bases. Howard owns 42 walks, second in the league, and has doubled 17 times, third in the league.

The lone representative from the pitching staff will be Kobey Schlotman. Schlotman owns a record of 6-3 on the mound in nine starts with a 3.24 ERA. The six wins are tied for the league lead. The lone left-handed start in the rotation, Schlotman was the opening night starter for the Boomers and has thrown 50 innings in his second season with the team while walking 16 and striking out 43. The Iowa native owns five quality starts and put together the longest scoreless stretch of the season from May 29-June 15, 23 innings.

Windy City will host the All-Star festivities beginning on July 10. The game is on July 12.

The Boomers return home for Independence Day fun beginning tonight at 6:30 pm with postgame fireworks as the Joliet Slammers visit. Tickets are available by visiting boomersbaseball.com or calling 847-461-3695.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.