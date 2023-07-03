Larson, Loopstok Named to 2023 Frontier League All-Star Game

Ottawa Titans pitcher Grant Larson

Ottawa, ON - The Frontier League has announced its rosters for the upcoming 2023 Frontier League All-Star Game, in Crestwood, Illinois on Wednesday, July 12. The Titans will be represented by left-handed pitcher Grant Larson and catcher Sicnarf Loopstok at first announcement, with a chance to have more added when the final three players are added by each division's managers later this week.

The teams were voted on by the league's managers, coaches, broadcasters, general managers, and local media.

Larson, 26, is currently in his second season in the nation's capital and has become a force within the rotation. Through ten starts this season, the 6-foot-7 lefty is 4-5 with a 3.76 ERA. Over 64.2 innings on the bump, Larson has walked 14 and has retired 54 on strikes, which ranks fifth in the league. The San Diego, California product has tossed two complete games and had a streak of 21 innings without walking a batter span four starts. In 2022 with the Titans, Larson went 6-5 with a 2.30 ERA in 35 appearances (two starts, 33 in relief) over 54.2 innings of work.

Loopstok, 30, will make the second all-star appearance of his professional career, after suiting up in the 2017 Carolina League mid-summer classic while in the Cleveland organization. Acquired in a trade with the Lake Erie Crushers in early June, Loopstok has eclipsed a .359 average since joining the Titans in just 26 games. On the season, Loopstok is hitting .322 with four home runs and 28 RBI in 38 games. Hailing from St. Cruz, Aruba, the 5-foot-11 right-handed hitter has recorded hits in all but four games since coming north of the border and has posted 14 multi-hit performances. After representing The Kingdom of the Netherlands at the World Baseball Classic this past spring, Loopstok returned to professional baseball in North America following two seasons in the Dutch Major League, hitting .325 in 48 games with Amsterdam.

