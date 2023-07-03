Novoa Selected as Wild Things' Lone Representative for 2023 FL ASG

July 3, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Frontier League has announced its 2023 Frontier League All Star Game rosters, as voted on by the league's general managers, field staffs, broadcasters and local media members and Wild Things' catcher Melvin Novoa has been selected to the 2023 West Division Frontier League All Star roster for next week's festivities in Crestwood, Illinois.

Novoa is hitting .284 for the Washington Wild Things this season and has clubbed five homers and driven in 27 runs in 28 games played for Washington. He'll be activated from the international qualifier inactive list this week as Washington continues its homestand at Wild Things Park.

Novoa is, as of now, Washington's lone representative for the All-Star Game, scheduled to take place Wednesday, July 12 in Crestwood, Illinois at Ozinga Field, home of the Windy City ThunderBolts.

The catcher is in his first season with Washington and in the Frontier League after visa issues prevented his debut in Washington in 2022. He played for Team Nicaragua in the World Baseball Classic. He's clubbed nine doubles and two triples so far this season.

The full rosters for the West and East Division can be viewed at frontierleague.com. The additions to the rosters will be named later this week by each division's respective managers, leaving the opportunity for more Wild Things to be selected to participate in the festivities of the league's midsummer event.

Washington continues its homestand Tuesday, July 4, with the series opener against the Windy City ThunderBolts. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.