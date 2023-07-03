Grizzlies Rip Florence in Series Opener
July 3, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Gateway Grizzlies News Release
Sauget, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies kicked off their Independence Week series against the Florence Y'alls with a bang, scoring 10 runs in their first three turns at bat, and crushing five homers as a club en route to a 15-1 blowout victory in front of 6,712 fans at Grizzlies Ballpark.
In the first inning, the newly minted Grizzlies all-stars shone brightly, with Gabe Holt leading off with a double, then scoring on an RBI single by Jairus Richards for a 1-0 Gateway lead. Two batters later, Peter Zimmermann unloaded a two-run home run to left field to make it 3-0, picking up his league-leading 59th and 60th RBIs in the process.
The Grizzlies were far from done. In the second inning, they increased the lead to 4-0 on an RBI single by Holt, and three batters later, with two outs, Zimmermann came up again and hit another home run, this time a three-run shot, to give him five RBIs on the day and put the Grizzlies ahead 7-0.
In the third, after Florence scored what proved to be their only run of the ballgame on an RBI groundout by Lane Hoover, Gateway tacked on even more runs, with Alex Hernandez wrapping his first home run of the season around the left field foul pole to make the score 9-1. Holt then followed on the next pitch with a home run of his own to right-center field, pushing the Grizzlies' lead out to 10-1.
Gateway would complete their scoring in the sixth inning, when they plated five runs with two outs on an RBI double by Clint Freeman, an RBI single by D.J. Stewart, and a three-run bomb by Eric Rivera to right field.
Holt's three hits led a 16-hit effort by the club that included seven different players with multi-hit performances. Zimmermann finished 2-for-2 with three runs scored and five RBIs, with three other Grizzlies also recording two or more runs batted in on the night. Meanwhile, on the mound, Joey Gonzalez (4-5) was brilliant, limiting the Florence bats to a single run over seven innings on three hits to earn his first victory since June 2.
After the total team victory, Gateway will look to take the series from the Y'alls on Independence Day, July 4, at 7:05 p.m. Lukas Veinbergs will look to ride the momentum when he takes the mound to start the contest for the Grizzlies against the Y'alls and right-hander Jake McMahill.
• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...
Frontier League Stories from July 3, 2023
- Grizzlies Rip Florence in Series Opener - Gateway Grizzlies
- Y'alls Flattened in Series-Opening Loss - Florence Y'alls
- Blake Grant-Parks Sends Largest Crowd Ever Home Happy - Schaumburg Boomers
- Jackals Blitz Miners 10-2 - New Jersey Jackals
- Boulders Take Rain-Shortened Contest Over Titans - Ottawa Titans
- Otters Fall to Crushers in Series Opener - Evansville Otters
- Boulders Win Rain-Shortened Game, 2-1 - New York Boulders
- Crushers Shut Otters Out In Front Of A Packed House - Lake Erie Crushers
- Peterson Tabbed Frontier League Player of the Week - Washington Wild Things
- Sosa Named Frontier League Pitcher of the Week - New York Boulders
- Omana and Christman Selected to Frontier League All-Star Game in the Chicago Southland - Windy City ThunderBolts
- Pennant Race Showdown - New Jersey Jackals
- The Holiday Showdown - Sussex County Miners
- Trio of Y'alls Selected to 2023 All-Star Game - Florence Y'alls
- Larson, Loopstok Named to 2023 Frontier League All-Star Game - Ottawa Titans
- Tri-City to the Windy City: 'Cats Send Two to the 2023 All-Star Game - Tri-City ValleyCats
- McDermott, Kivlehan, Nathans Voted All-Star Game Starters - New York Boulders
- Seven Grizzlies Voted to 2023 Frontier League All-Star Game - Gateway Grizzlies
- Four Boomers Voted into All-Star Game - Schaumburg Boomers
- Novoa Selected as Wild Things' Lone Representative for 2023 FL ASG - Washington Wild Things
- Five Otters Selected to 2023 All-Star Game - Evansville Otters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.