Grizzlies Rip Florence in Series Opener

July 3, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Gateway Grizzlies News Release







Sauget, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies kicked off their Independence Week series against the Florence Y'alls with a bang, scoring 10 runs in their first three turns at bat, and crushing five homers as a club en route to a 15-1 blowout victory in front of 6,712 fans at Grizzlies Ballpark.

In the first inning, the newly minted Grizzlies all-stars shone brightly, with Gabe Holt leading off with a double, then scoring on an RBI single by Jairus Richards for a 1-0 Gateway lead. Two batters later, Peter Zimmermann unloaded a two-run home run to left field to make it 3-0, picking up his league-leading 59th and 60th RBIs in the process.

The Grizzlies were far from done. In the second inning, they increased the lead to 4-0 on an RBI single by Holt, and three batters later, with two outs, Zimmermann came up again and hit another home run, this time a three-run shot, to give him five RBIs on the day and put the Grizzlies ahead 7-0.

In the third, after Florence scored what proved to be their only run of the ballgame on an RBI groundout by Lane Hoover, Gateway tacked on even more runs, with Alex Hernandez wrapping his first home run of the season around the left field foul pole to make the score 9-1. Holt then followed on the next pitch with a home run of his own to right-center field, pushing the Grizzlies' lead out to 10-1.

Gateway would complete their scoring in the sixth inning, when they plated five runs with two outs on an RBI double by Clint Freeman, an RBI single by D.J. Stewart, and a three-run bomb by Eric Rivera to right field.

Holt's three hits led a 16-hit effort by the club that included seven different players with multi-hit performances. Zimmermann finished 2-for-2 with three runs scored and five RBIs, with three other Grizzlies also recording two or more runs batted in on the night. Meanwhile, on the mound, Joey Gonzalez (4-5) was brilliant, limiting the Florence bats to a single run over seven innings on three hits to earn his first victory since June 2.

After the total team victory, Gateway will look to take the series from the Y'alls on Independence Day, July 4, at 7:05 p.m. Lukas Veinbergs will look to ride the momentum when he takes the mound to start the contest for the Grizzlies against the Y'alls and right-hander Jake McMahill.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.