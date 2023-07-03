McDermott, Kivlehan, Nathans Voted All-Star Game Starters

POMONA, NY - The New York Boulders had three players selected to be starters in the 2023 Frontier League All-Star Game, the league announced Monday morning.

Matt McDermott, Patrick Kivlehan, and Tucker Nathans were all selected to represent the East Division as starters in the Frontier League All-Star Game by a panel that included general managers, field managers, coaches, team broadcasters and local media.

This year's game will be held Wednesday, July 12, at Ozinga Field in Crestwood, IL at 6:30 p.m. CDT. The All-Star festivities will also include a Skills Competition featuring bunting, throwing, and hitting, as well as a traditional Home Run Derby, both of which will be held on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. CDT.

McDermott has put together an outstanding overall campaign through the first half of the season. The 24-year-old middle infielder has been one of the top hitters in the league, batting .346 through 40 games. The Little Falls, NJ native also has four home runs, 22 RBI, 29 runs scored, and 15 stolen bases on the offensive side. At defense, McDermott has been making highlight-worthy plays at shortstop on a regular basis.

Kivlehan is a Rockland County native who returned to his home area this year after a stint in Major League Baseball with the Padres, Reds, and Diamondbacks. The right-handed slugger also represented the United States in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Kivlehan is hitting .287 with 10 home runs, 33 RBI, 39 RBI, and six stolen bases, while also playing terrific defense in center field. The West Nyack native was recently featured on New York's WPIX 11 to discuss his career in baseball, return home, hybrid role with the Boulders as a player and assistant coach and being a mentor to younger players on the team.

Nathans, like Kivlehan, is also serving a hybrid player-coach role with the Boulders. In addition to playing second base, Nathans is also the team's hitting coach - and has been leading by example. The left-handed journeyman is putting together the best season of his professional career, hitting .327 with seven home runs, 33 RBI, 30 runs scored, and six stolen bases. The Warwick, NY native leads the Frontier League with 19 doubles and ranks in the top 10 of both total bases (95, fifth) and slugging percentage (.595, eighth).

