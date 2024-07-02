Tourists Hit Three Homers But Fall 12-7
July 2, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Asheville Tourists News Release
ASHEVILLE- The Asheville Tourists dropped Tuesday night's contest to the Greenville Drive by a final score of 12-7. Asheville received Home Runs from Anthony Sherwin, Logan Cerny, and Ryan Johnson; however, Greenville hit three Homers of their own and pulled away late.
The Tourists starting pitcher, Ethan Pecko, had a few bad breaks go against him early. Soft contact hits piled up and there was a strange play in the top of the second inning where a Greenville batter struck out but reached second on a passed ball. A runner also scored from second on the play.
Despite the tough luck, Pecko battled and the Tourists offense picked him up. Asheville took a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the second on Sherwin and Cerny's blasts. Oliver Carrillo and Johnson hit two-out RBI singles in the fifth inning and the two teams were knotted up 6-6 after five.
The Drive managed to put together a four-run seventh to take control of the game even though Johnson's solo Home Run in the eighth gave the Tourists a little momentum late. The Tourists shortstop finished 2-for-3 with a walk.
Asheville and Greenville wrap up the three-game set at McCormick Field on Wednesday night before the series shifts to Fluor Field on Thursday. The first pitch is slated for 6:35pm ET.
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from July 2, 2024
- Isaac Logs Three RBIs in Hot Rods' 7-1 Victory - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Tourists Hit Three Homers But Fall 12-7 - Asheville Tourists
- Grasshoppers Take Down the IronBirds, 6-1 Wednesday Evening - Greensboro Grasshoppers
- Renegades Blanked by Cyclones, 7-0 - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Wilmington Bats Remain Hot; Leading To 8-6 Win Over Jersey Shore - Wilmington Blue Rocks
- Claws Rally Late But Fall 8-6 on Tuesday - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Renegades Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Astros MiLB Player of the Month Goes to Tourists John Garcia - Asheville Tourists
- Blue Rocks Hit the Home Run Jackpot in 7-3 Win over Jersey Shore - Wilmington Blue Rocks
- Grasshoppers Defeat theIronBirds, 8-6 in First Game of Split Series - Greensboro Grasshoppers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.