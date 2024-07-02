Tourists Hit Three Homers But Fall 12-7

ASHEVILLE- The Asheville Tourists dropped Tuesday night's contest to the Greenville Drive by a final score of 12-7. Asheville received Home Runs from Anthony Sherwin, Logan Cerny, and Ryan Johnson; however, Greenville hit three Homers of their own and pulled away late.

The Tourists starting pitcher, Ethan Pecko, had a few bad breaks go against him early. Soft contact hits piled up and there was a strange play in the top of the second inning where a Greenville batter struck out but reached second on a passed ball. A runner also scored from second on the play.

Despite the tough luck, Pecko battled and the Tourists offense picked him up. Asheville took a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the second on Sherwin and Cerny's blasts. Oliver Carrillo and Johnson hit two-out RBI singles in the fifth inning and the two teams were knotted up 6-6 after five.

The Drive managed to put together a four-run seventh to take control of the game even though Johnson's solo Home Run in the eighth gave the Tourists a little momentum late. The Tourists shortstop finished 2-for-3 with a walk.

Asheville and Greenville wrap up the three-game set at McCormick Field on Wednesday night before the series shifts to Fluor Field on Thursday. The first pitch is slated for 6:35pm ET.

