Grasshoppers Defeat theIronBirds, 8-6 in First Game of Split Series

July 2, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







ABERDEEN, MD - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Aberdeen IronBrids, 8-6 in first game of its split series on Monday, July 1. The Grasshoppers improved to 8-2 on the second half of the season while the IronBirds fell to 7-3. Aberdeen outhit Greensboro, 9-8 as the Grasshoppers had two mishaps to the IronBirds one.

Infielder Mitch Jebb led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 2-2 with a home run, four RBI, three free bases, and two runs scored. Infielder Kalae Harrison followed close behind as he went 2-4 with two runs scored. Hits for Greensboro were also tallied by Termarr Johnson, Jack Brannigan, Josiah Sightler, and Wyatt Hendrie.

Leading at the dish for the IronBirds was outfielder Reed Trimble as he went 2-4 with a home run, a double, two RBI, one free base, and three runs scored. Outfielder Mac Horvath followed close behind as he went 2-5 with a double, two RBI, and one run scored. Hits for Aberdeen were also tallied by Enrique Bradfield Jr., Blake Hunt, Adam Retzbach, Carter Young, and Jalen Vasquez.

Starting on the rubber for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Wilber Dotel as he tallied five strikeouts and gave up five hits, three runs (one earned), and one free base on 5.2 innings of work. Dotel recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 6-3 on the season. Elijah Birdsong tallied his second hold of the season while Cy Nielson recorded his fourth save.

Starting on the mound for Aberdeen was righthanded pitcher Michael Forret as he tallied four strikeouts and gave up two hits, four runs (two earned), and three free bases on three innings of work. Forret took the loss for the IronBirds and fell to 2-2 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue its series against the Aberdeen IronBirds today, Tuesday July 2, at 6:35 PM. To purchase tickets to any Greensboro Grasshoppers game, visit www.gsohoppers.com or call our front office at (336)-268-2255.

