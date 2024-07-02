Renegades Game Notes

Hudson Valley Renegades (39-35, 6-3) vs. Brooklyn Cyclones (35-41, 2-8)

RHP Sebastian Keane (6-5, 4.55 ERA) vs. RHP Jonah Tong (2-1, 3.38 ERA)

| Game 75 | Road Game 40 | Tuesday, July 2, 2024 | Maimonides Park | Brooklyn, N.Y. | First Pitch 7 p.m. |

FRIENDLY CONFINES: The Renegades recently completed a stretch where they played 24 of 36 games away from home. Hudson Valley is currently playing 15 of 24 games at Heritage Financial Park. After hosting Wilmington last week, Hudson Valley will play six games with Brooklyn, split between Coney Island and Wappingers Falls.

SUNDAY SHOWERS: Sunday marked the first postponement at Heritage Financial Park for the Renegades in 2024. Due to inclement weather in the area, the final game between the Renegades and Blue Rocks was postponed, and will be made up as part of a doubleheader on August 22nd. Four games between the Blue Rocks and Renegades have now been postponed this season due to weather. The Renegades have seen six games postponed overall, and one matchup canceled entirely with the Rome Emperors in April.

CONSISTENCY: Baron Stuart was tremendous on Tuesday night in Brooklyn, tossing 6.2 scoreless innings while inducing nine groundball outs. The right-hander retired 18 of the last 23 batters he faced, recording his third quality of the season with the Renegades, and fourth overall. Stuart has allowed three earned runs or less in eight of his last nine starts, and has gone 5+ innings in six of his last eight starts.

WALK-OFF MAGIC: Hudson Valley earned their fifth walk-off victory of the season on Saturday night vs. Wilmington. Josh Moylan scored Jace Avina with a walk-off single down the left-field line to secure a 4-3 win. Jace Avina doubled to lead off the bottom of the ninth, and came in to score from third on the Moylan knock. Avina has been on either end of the last two Renegades walk-off wins. He hit a walk-off sacrifice fly on June 16th vs Brooklyn. Moylan and Avina are both riding eight-game hitting streaks.

FUHGEDDABOUDIT: For the second time this season, the Renegades travel to Coney Island to face the Cyclones. The former NY-Penn League foes play 24 times in the regular season. This week, the first three games of the series will take place in Brooklyn, before the Renegades return home for the final three games of the tilt. Saturday's game will mark the conclusion of a stretch where the two teams are playing 12 of 24 games against one another. In their most recent series in mid-June, the Renegades took four of six games at Heritage Financial Park. However, the Cyclones earned two late come-from-behind wins that week, damaging the Renegades first-half title hopes. In the first series of 2024 between the two foes in May, Brooklyn took four of six on Coney Island. The Renegades did record 16 runs and 18 hits in the third game of the series, recording their second-highest hit total of the season. Omar Martinez had a two-run homer, and Jace Avina was 3-for-5 with three RBIs and three runs scored. In 2023, Brooklyn and Hudson Valley faced off 24 times as well, with the Cyclones taking 14 of 24 matchups from the Renegades.

LEFTY PUNCHOUTS: Ben Shields was dominant on Friday night, matching his career-high with nine strikeouts in 5.1 scoreless innings. The southpaw didn't allow a hit until the sixth inning, and only allowed two baserunners to reach safely in his entire outing. In his last two starts. Shields has struck out eighteen batters and allowed one run on five hits. Since joining the rotation in the middle of May, the 25-year-old has struck eight or more batters on four separate occassions. Shields has recorded 12.2 K/9 this season.

HOME, SWEET HOME: Sebastian Keane continued his tremendous success at Heritage Financial Park on Wednesday night, tossing six scoreless innings while striking out five. The right-hander retired 17 of the last 19 batters he faced, earning his fourth quality start of the season. For the fifth consecutive time, Keane threw at least 5.2 frames at home. Keane has allowed just six combined earned runs in his last 30.2 innings at home, good for a 1.80 ERA.

HE WENT TO JARED: Jared Serna continues to be one of the best hitters in the South Atlantic League. The Renegades infielder was 2-for-4 on Wednesday with two RBIs and two runs, which included his 12th home run of the season. Serna ranks in the top 10 in eight hitting categories in the South Atlantic League. His 52 RBIs are tied for the second-most in the SAL, and his 20 doubles are ranked fourth. He is tied for fourth with 48 runs scored, and his 12 long balls are also tied for sixth in the league.

NY SLUGGERS: The Renegades currently have the third-highest team OPS in the South Atlantic League (.747), and have the fourth-best mark in High-A. With 147 doubles in 2024, Hudson Valley has the most doubles in High-A this season, seven more than any other team. Five Renegades have 14 or more doubles, and ten players have seven or more two-baggers.

SUNDAY FUNDAY: Cam Schlittler continued his strong pitching on Saturday night vs. the Blue Rocks, allowing just two runs in 4.2 innings and striking out seven batters. Schlittler has struck out six or more battters in five of his last six starts. His ERA now sits at 2.44 this season through 12 starts, which is the second-best mark in the South Atlantic League. His .172 opposing average is the lowest in the SAL.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: The Renegades bullpen collectively sports a 3.28 ERA (112 ER/307.0 IP) this season, the second-best mark in High-A. Trent Sellers, Eric Reyzelman, and Matt Keating combined to allow just one unearned run in 4.1 innings out of the bullpen on Friday night. Eric Reyzelman has not allowed a run in his first six career High-A appearances. The Yankees 2022 fifth-round pick has allowed just two hit in 9.1 innings while striking out 17 batters.

STELLAR STARTERS: Starting pitching continues to be excellent for the Renegades. Twenty-seven of the last 29 starters have allowed three earned runs or less in their outings. In the last 29 games, 23 starters have gone at least 4.1 innings. On Tuesday, Baron Stuart tossed 6.2 scoreless innings while striking out four, retiring 18 of the last 23 batters he faced.

LIMITING HITS: Hudson Valley pitchers have allowed only 473 hits through 72 games. The Renegades have allowed the second-fewest hits in MiLB, trailing only the Carolina Mudcats (A, MIL). Incredibly, the Lansing Lugnuts (OAK, A+) have allowed a staggering 649 hits through 72 games, most among all non-AAA teams.

MIDWEST REINFORCEMENTS: Jace Avina debuted with the Renegades on April 17 after being traded to New York for Jake Bauers in November from Milwaukee. The 20-year-old has been crucial all season for the Renegades. Avina is hitting .288 (68-for-236) with 21 doubles, 40 RBIs, 33 runs scored and a .847 OPS in 61 games. His 21 doubles are tied for the most in the South Atlantic League. On Friday vs. Wilmington, Avina was 2-for-4 with a home run, double, walk, and two runs scored. Avina also currently holds a 27-game errorless streak.

INTERNATIONAL OUTREACH: The Hudson Valley Renegades and the Bhutan Baseball & Softball Association have partnered to present Bhutan Night on August 20 at Heritage Financial Park. The team is currently fundraising to bring over several Bhutanese baseball players for baseball and cultural enrichment tour of the Hudson Valley and New York. More details on the night can be found at www.hvrenegades.com/bhutan.

DEFENSIVE ISSUES: The Renegades have the seventh-most errors in MiLB, with 98 errors in 74 games. Their .963 fielding percentage is tied for fifth-worst in the minors. In three of their last five games, the Renegades played error-free on their way to victories. Hudson Valley is now 17-5 in games this season where they do not commit an error. They lost four games to Greensboro in which they played errorless baseball.

HEATING UP: Renegades infielder Roc Riggio has started to swing the bat much better lately. During an 19-game on-base streak, Riggio is 21-for-71, slashing .296/.412/.549 with 12 extra-base hits and a .961 OPS. The Oklahoma State product has a hit in 16 of his last 19 games. His on-base streak is the longest active streak among Renegades players.

POWER SURGE: Garrett Martin has been hot at the plate recently. In his last 12 games, Martin is 12-for-41 (.293) with five home runs, three doubles, a triple, and a 1.163 OPS. The outfielder hit his seventh home run of the season on Tuesday vs. Wilmington, his second long balls in three games. Martin has also not committed an error in 38 games in the outfield this season for Hudson Valley.

CAROLINA POP: Josh Moylan is having his best stretch of the season at the plate. He is currently riding a nine-game hitting streak, the longest active streak for a Renegades player, and tied for the second-longest streak in the South Atlantic League. During the streak, Moylan is hitting .452 (14-for-31) with a .742 slugging percentage and a 1.227 OPS.

