Wilmington Bats Remain Hot; Leading To 8-6 Win Over Jersey Shore
July 2, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release
The Wilmington Blue Rocks held off the strong effort of the Jersey Shore Blue Claws for a 8-6 win on July 2.
Bryan Caceres got the call on the mound and proved to be quite effective in the first two innings, as no runner reached second.
The third inning brought danger, when Caceres allowed a walk and a single to open up. A sacrifice fly from Claws' leadoff man Zach Arnold scored Troy Schreffler to move Jersey Shore out in front 1-0.
The Rocks' bats weren't in rhythm in the first two frames either, but T.J White would end the hitless streak in the third with a solo home run to tie the game 1-1.
Wilmington continued to chug ahead in the fourth with three doubles from Murphy Stehly, Gavin Dugas and Joe Naranjo. The doubles and a wild pitch secured three more runs as the Rocks took a 4-1 lead.
Caceres was solid in the fourth after giving up the one in the third, but the fifth inning caused him problems again. A walk, a hit batsman and a bunt single loaded the bases with no outs. Caceres was able to get a double play, but a wild pitch brought the Claws to within a run at 4-3.
Miguel Gomez relieved Caceres and shut down the Claws order for the sixth and two outs of the seventh, until Luke Farrell entered.
Brendan Collins pitched the eighth, going 1-2-3 and continuing the good work that Gomez and Farrell began.
The Blue Rocks wanted some insurance in the bottom of the eighth, as they loaded the bases with no outs against Jersey Shore's reliever Estibenzon Jimenez. A wild pitch scored Murphy Stehly before Joe Naranjo singled to bring the lead to three.
TJ White and Maxwell Romero Jr. both added another run on fielder's choices to further the margin at 8-3.
Wilmington would end up needing those extra runs, as Thomas Schultz gave up three hits and three runs in the top of the ninth, but he fought out of the inning to endure the 8-6 win.
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from July 2, 2024
- 'Clones Rough up Renegades, 7-0 on Tuesday Night - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Offense Sputters in 7-1 Loss Tuesday Night - Rome Emperors
- Castro Homers Twice, Ugueto Knocks Four RBI as Drive Defeat Tourist 12-7 - Greenville Drive
- Crawdads Slug Way to 8-2 Win - Hickory Crawdads
- Isaac Logs Three RBIs in Hot Rods' 7-1 Victory - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Tourists Hit Three Homers But Fall 12-7 - Asheville Tourists
- Grasshoppers Take Down the IronBirds, 6-1 Wednesday Evening - Greensboro Grasshoppers
- Renegades Blanked by Cyclones, 7-0 - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Wilmington Bats Remain Hot; Leading To 8-6 Win Over Jersey Shore - Wilmington Blue Rocks
- Claws Rally Late But Fall 8-6 on Tuesday - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Renegades Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Astros MiLB Player of the Month Goes to Tourists John Garcia - Asheville Tourists
- Blue Rocks Hit the Home Run Jackpot in 7-3 Win over Jersey Shore - Wilmington Blue Rocks
- Grasshoppers Defeat theIronBirds, 8-6 in First Game of Split Series - Greensboro Grasshoppers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wilmington Blue Rocks Stories
- Wilmington Bats Remain Hot; Leading To 8-6 Win Over Jersey Shore
- Blue Rocks Hit the Home Run Jackpot in 7-3 Win over Jersey Shore
- Battle of Blue Returns to Wilmington
- Sink Or Swim - Brendan Collins
- It's Heating up in Wilmington - Homestand Recap vs Aberdeen IronBirds