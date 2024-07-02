Wilmington Bats Remain Hot; Leading To 8-6 Win Over Jersey Shore

July 2, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

The Wilmington Blue Rocks held off the strong effort of the Jersey Shore Blue Claws for a 8-6 win on July 2.

Bryan Caceres got the call on the mound and proved to be quite effective in the first two innings, as no runner reached second.

The third inning brought danger, when Caceres allowed a walk and a single to open up. A sacrifice fly from Claws' leadoff man Zach Arnold scored Troy Schreffler to move Jersey Shore out in front 1-0.

The Rocks' bats weren't in rhythm in the first two frames either, but T.J White would end the hitless streak in the third with a solo home run to tie the game 1-1.

Wilmington continued to chug ahead in the fourth with three doubles from Murphy Stehly, Gavin Dugas and Joe Naranjo. The doubles and a wild pitch secured three more runs as the Rocks took a 4-1 lead.

Caceres was solid in the fourth after giving up the one in the third, but the fifth inning caused him problems again. A walk, a hit batsman and a bunt single loaded the bases with no outs. Caceres was able to get a double play, but a wild pitch brought the Claws to within a run at 4-3.

Miguel Gomez relieved Caceres and shut down the Claws order for the sixth and two outs of the seventh, until Luke Farrell entered.

Brendan Collins pitched the eighth, going 1-2-3 and continuing the good work that Gomez and Farrell began.

The Blue Rocks wanted some insurance in the bottom of the eighth, as they loaded the bases with no outs against Jersey Shore's reliever Estibenzon Jimenez. A wild pitch scored Murphy Stehly before Joe Naranjo singled to bring the lead to three.

TJ White and Maxwell Romero Jr. both added another run on fielder's choices to further the margin at 8-3.

Wilmington would end up needing those extra runs, as Thomas Schultz gave up three hits and three runs in the top of the ninth, but he fought out of the inning to endure the 8-6 win.

