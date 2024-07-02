Astros MiLB Player of the Month Goes to Tourists John Garcia

July 2, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE - The accolades for Asheville Tourists catcher/first-baseman John Garcia continue to roll in. Earlier today the Houston Astros named Garcia their Minor League Player of the Month for the month of June. Garcia recently earned a South Atlantic League Player of the Week award and on June 5 set an MLB/MiLB record with five doubles in one game.

The Bronx, NY native led all hitters in the South Atlantic League with a .375 batting average in June. Garcia also paced the circuit in Home Runs (8), Doubles (9), Hits (35), Extra-Base Hits (16), Total Bases (65), and Slugging Percentage (.699). In June, John reached base safely at least once in 21 of the 22 games he started.

On the season, Garcia currently ranks fourth in the SAL in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and sits top ten in both slugging percentage and total bases.

John was drafted by the Houston Astros in the 19th round of the 2022 draft out of Grambling State. He and the Tourists are home against the Greenville Drive through Wednesday, July 3 and begin a six-game homestand versus the Aberdeen IronBirds on Tuesday, July 9.

