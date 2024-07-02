Grasshoppers Take Down the IronBirds, 6-1 Wednesday Evening
July 2, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release
ABERDEEN, MD - The Greensboro Grasshoppers taken down the Aberdeen IronBirds, 6-1 on Wednesday, July 2. The Grasshoppers improved to 9-2 on the second half of the season while the IronBirds fell to 7-4. Greensboro outhit Aberdeen 6-5 as the Ironbirds had one mishap.
Designated hitter, Termarr Johnson led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 2-4 with a walk and one run scored. Hits for Greensboro were also tallied by Jack Brannigan, Josiah Sightler, and Luke Brown.
Leading at the plate for the IronBirds was outfielder Enrique Bradfield as he went 2-5. Hits for Aberdeen were also recorded by Douglas Hodo III, Carter Young, and Noelberth Romero.
Starting on the mound for Greensboro was lefthanded pitcher Dominic Perachi as he tallied five strikeouts and gave up two hits and one free base on five scoreless innings. Perachi recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 5-1 on the season.
Starting on the rubber for Aberdeen was righthanded pitcher Jackson Baumeister as he tallied seven strikeouts and gave up four hits, five earned runs, and four free bases on 3.2 innings of work. Baumeister took the loss for the IronBirds and fell to 1-3 on the season.
The Grasshoppers continue its series against the Aberdeen IronBirds tomorrow, Wednesday July 3, at 1:05 PM. To purchase tickets to any Greensboro Grasshoppers game, visit www.gsohoppers.com or call our front office at (336)-268-2255.
