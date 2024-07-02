Hot Rods Game Notes

Monday Night Magic... The Hot Rods picked up a 4-1 win over the Emperors. In the only Monday night affair this season, Bowling Green used 5.0 innings of one-run ball from TJ Fondtain in his first professional start. He received help with doubles from Tatem Levins, Hunter Haas, and Gionti Turner. The win improved the Hot Rods to 13-1 in series-opening situations.

Ledbetter Leading the Way... OF Colton Ledbetter has experienced his best stretch of play over the last two series. More recently, Ledbetter leads all Hot Rods hitters in average over the last five games. He is 9-for-19 (.474) with two doubles, two RBIs, and three steals. Overall, he has collected 11 total bases during this span, as well as holding a 1.055 OPS.

Hartman's Strong Return... After missing time between April 21 and May 30, RHP Jack Hartman returned in his best form. During the month of June, Hartman made eight appearances, logging 9.2 innings of relief. Over this time, he struck out 11 batters while walking just one, producing a 1-0 record and 1.86 ERA in June. In his first outing of July, he tossed 1.0 scoreless inning of relief, striking out three and walking one.

Duncan on the Competition... RHP Duncan Davitt had his best month of the season in June. Over five starts, he logged a 2.77 ERA. Through 26.0 innings, he struck out 22 while walking just three. Three walks was the least of any month for Davitt, the lowest number since he walked six batters in April.

