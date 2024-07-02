Offense Sputters in 7-1 Loss Tuesday Night

(Rome Emperors) Rome Emperors catcher Adam Zebrowski(Rome Emperors)

ROME, GA - Adam Zebrowski's solo homerun in the fourth inning was Rome's only offense Tuesday night as the Bowling Green Hot Rods took game two of the series, 7-1.

Again, it was Bowling Green scoring first after a leadoff triple from Brayden Taylor and Xavier Issac's sacrifice fly. And again, it was Rome striking back via the solo homerun, this time off the bat of Adam Zebrowksi who deposited his 9th of the year 380-feet over the left field wall.

Luis Vargas stacked four consecutive zeros following the first inning earned run but fell victim to back-to-back doubles from the top of Bowling Green's order in the sixth. Taylor and Isaac would both come around to score in the inning. Three more runs would cross in the top of the eighth off Jared Johnson and another in the ninth off William Silva in his home debut.

The series continues tomorrow at 6:00pm EDT.

