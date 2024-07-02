Claws Rally Late But Fall 8-6 on Tuesday
July 2, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
WILMINGTON, DE - The BlueClaws rallied with three runs in the ninth, including a two-run home run by Felix Reyes, but Wilmington held off Jersey Shore 8-6 on Tuesday night at Frawley Stadium, handing the BlueClaws their sixth straight loss.
Reyes' home run, his fifth of the year, cut the lead to 8-6, and came after an RBI single from Hendry Mendez. Thomas Schultz, who gave up the three runs in the ninth, got the next three BlueClaws to close down the win.
Jersey Shore fell to 3-8 in the second half and they have dropped eight of nine since a 2-0 start to the half.
The BlueClaws opened the scoring in the top of the third on a SAC fly from Zach Arnold that scored Troy Schreffler with the game's first run. TJ White launched his fifth home run of the season in the bottom of the third after starter Mitch Neunborn retired the first seven batters that he faced.
The Blue Rocks then took the lead with three runs in the bottom of the fourth. Gavin Dugas and Joe Naranjo each doubled in one and then a Neunborn wild pitch scored another to put the Rocks ahead 4-1.
Neunborn came out after four innings, allowing five hits and four runs with six strikeouts and did not walk a batter.
Jersey Shore got back in the game with two runs in the top of the fifth. One scored on a groundout by Justin Crawford and another came in on a wild pitch to cut the lead to 4-3.
That remained the score into the eighth when Wilmington added four more to blow the game open. The inning included a wild pitch, two errors, and an RBI single from Joe Naranjo.
Keaton Anthony had two hits for Jersey Shore and is 10-22 since joining the BlueClaws last week.
The teams continue their series on Wednesday night with RHP Casey Steward on the hill for Jersey Shore. The series shifts to ShoreTown Ballpark on Thursday night for the final three games.
-Jersey Shore BlueClaws-
