'Clones Rough up Renegades, 7-0 on Tuesday Night

July 2, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







CONEY ISLAND, BROOKLYN, N.Y. - RHP Jonah Tong continued his dominant 2024 season, carrying a no-hit bid until two out in the fifth inning, striking out seven. He, RHP Ben Simon, and RHP Jake Stevenson combined on a two-hit shutout, as the Brooklyn Cyclones blanked the Hudson Valley Renegades, 7-0, in front of 1,304 fans at Maimonides Park on Tuesday night.

After being held scoreless in the lid-lifter on Monday, it was the Cyclones (3-8, 36-41) that struck first in game two of the series.

Following a one-out single by 2B Junior Tilien, a pair of two-out walks loaded the bases. LF Kellum Clark was plunked and RF Nick Morabito coaxed a free pass to force in two runs, giving Brooklyn a 2-0 edge.

After a pitching change, SS Jesús Báez extended his on-base streak to seven games to start his Cyclones career, slapping the second pitch thrown into center field for a hit. Two runs scored on the single to double Brooklyn's advantage, 4-0.

Tilien continued his impressive day at the plate in the third. With one out, the 21-year-old rocketed a line drive over the wall in left for a solo home run. Tilien's fourth of the season stretched the cushion to five.

The Cyclones capped their offensive outburst with a 3B Mateo Gil sacrifice fly to center in the sixth and on a seeing-eye single up the middle by Clark in the eighth.

Seven runs of offense was plenty for Brooklyn's pitching staff on Tuesday. Tong's (3-1) no-hit bid was spoiled with a two-out knock by 3B Kiko Romero in the fifth but earned his third South Atlantic League victory by striking out seven and walking two over 6.0 frames of one-hit ball.

Simon took over in the sixth and faced one over the minimum. The 22-year-old yielded just one hit and punched out three over a career-high-tying 3.0 innings to earn the hold.

In the ninth, RHP Jake Stevenson entered and slammed the door shut. The Waconia, Minn. native struck out a pair and retired the side in order 10 pitches to close out Brooklyn's ninth shutout victory of the year.

RHP Sebastian Keane (6-6) tossed 45 pitches for Hudson Valley (6-4, 39-36) in Brooklyn's four-run second inning. The Massachusetts native could not escape that frame and was charged with four runs, suffering his sixth defeat.

The Cyclones will try and make it back-to-back victories in game three of the set on Wednesday. 2023 National League All-Star RHP Kodai Senga (NR) is scheduled to make a Major League rehab start for Brooklyn after missing the first three months of the season with a right shoulder capsule strain. Hudson Valley is projected to counter with LHP Kyle Carr (0-4, 5.91), the New York Yankees' No. 11 prospect per MLB Pipeline. The first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.