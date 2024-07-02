Isaac Logs Three RBIs in Hot Rods' 7-1 Victory

July 2, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hickory, North Carolina - Xavier Isaac collected two hits and three RBIs, boosting the Bowling Green Hot Rods (6-4, 42-34) offense in a 7-1 win over the Rome Emperors (5-6, 41-34) on Tuesday at AdventHealth Stadium in Rome, Georgia.

For the second consecutive night, the Hot Rods drove in the first run, this time against Emperors starter Luis Vargas. Brayden Taylor led off the game with a triple, and Isaac lifted a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Taylor to give the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead.

Rome responded in the bottom of the fourth inning against Bowling Green starter Duncan Davitt. Adam Zebrowski led off the inning with a solo homer to left, tying the game, 1-1.

Two runs came around to score in the top of the sixth for the Hot Rods with Vargas still on the mound. Taylor collected a one-out double, and Isaac followed with another double, making it a 2-1 Hot Rods lead. In the next at-bat, Tre' Morgan singled, driving in Isaac, lengthening the lead to 3-1 for Bowling Green.

The Hot Rods added to their lead in the top of the eighth inning against the Rome bullpen. Gionti Turner led off with a walk, and one out later, Isaac worked a walk to put runners on first and second. Morgan singled to left, scoring Turner, making it a 4-1 Hot Rods advantage. Cooper Kinney collected a base hit, driving in Isaac, extending the lead to 5-1. Morgan scored the final run of the inning on a double steal for a 6-1 advantage.

Bowling Green drove in one more run in the top of the ninth on another RBI hit from Isaac to make it a 7-1 lead. Drew Sommers entered for the bottom of the ninth, closing out a 7-1 Hot Rods win.

Sean Harney (1-0) picked up his first win of the season, tossing 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out two. Vargas (3-1) was given his first loss of the season, surrendering three runs on five hits, walking one and striking out five over 6.0 innings.

The Hot Rods and Emperors play game three of a six-game series at 6:00 PM CT at AdventHealth Stadium in Rome, Georgia. Bowling Green will send out RHP Chandler Murphy (0-1, 7.71 ERA) against Rome RHP Jhancarlos Lara (0-1, 5.40).

