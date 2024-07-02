Renegades Blanked by Cyclones, 7-0

Brooklyn, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades were limited to just two hits in a 7-0 at the hands of the Brooklyn Cyclones on Tuesday night at Maimonides Park.

Brooklyn jumped in front with a big bottom of the second inning, sending nine batters to the plate and scoring four runs off Sebastian Keane (6-6). Junior Tilien singled and Mateo Gil reached on a fielder's choice. A pair of walks to Omar De Los Santos and Christian Pregent loaded the bases, and Kellum Clark was hit by a pitch to score Gil.

Nick Morabito walked to bring in De Los Santos. After a pitching change, Jesus Baez singled off Luis Arejula, driving home Clark and Morabito to put Brooklyn in front 4-0. Junior Tilien extended the lead with a solo home run in the third to make it 5-0 Cyclones.

In the fifth, Nick Lorusso singled and reached third on a Wilfredo Lara single. A Mateo Gil sacrifice fly brought home Lorusso to make it 6-0.

Brooklyn added another run in the eighth. De Los Santos walked and stole second. He scored after an error by Brenny Escanio on a groundball hit by Clark.

The Renegades bullpen was strong in relief of Keane. Arejula, Hueston Morrill, and Mason Vinyard combined to allow just two earned runs in 6.1 innings. Morrill and Vinyard allowed just one hit in the final 4.1 frames.

Hudson Valley will look to bounce back on Wednesday night at 7 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. Kyle Carr (0-4, 5.91) will begin for the Renegades, while MLB rehabber Kodai Senga will get the start for the Cyclones.

The Renegades return home to Heritage Financial Park on Independence Day on Thursday, July 4 to face the Brooklyn Cyclones. For tickets and more information slide to www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

Renegades Record:

39-36, 6-4

