Tough Ruling Spoils a Great Night for the Tourists

July 3, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE- The Asheville Tourists dropped a tight game to the Greenville Drive 4-2 on Wednesday night. Asheville received phenomenal pitching from Trey Dombroski, Kelly Austin, Ian Foggo, and Brody Rodning; however, a late controversial decision hurt Asheville's chances at winning the game.

The Tourists held a 2-1 lead over the Drive in the eighth inning. With runners on first and second for Greenville and one out, Foggo recorded a flyout for the second out of the inning. Oliver Carrillo attempted to double off the runner from first base, but his throw was deflected by the runner sliding back to the bag and the ball went into the Tourists dugout.

It was ruled that both runners had tagged up and each runner was awarded two extra-bases. The tying run to came in to score from second base. Foggo struck out the next hitter. Greenville added two more in the top of the ninth to seal the win.

Ryan Johnson provided Asheville's offense with a two-run Home Run in the bottom of the second inning. The Tourists held the Drive to 2-for-17 with runners in scoring position and led the game for almost the entire way.

The series now shifts to Fluor Field in Greenville for games four, five, and six. Thursday contest is scheduled to begin at 6:05pm ET.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.