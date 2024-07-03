Tough Ruling Spoils a Great Night for the Tourists
July 3, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Asheville Tourists News Release
ASHEVILLE- The Asheville Tourists dropped a tight game to the Greenville Drive 4-2 on Wednesday night. Asheville received phenomenal pitching from Trey Dombroski, Kelly Austin, Ian Foggo, and Brody Rodning; however, a late controversial decision hurt Asheville's chances at winning the game.
The Tourists held a 2-1 lead over the Drive in the eighth inning. With runners on first and second for Greenville and one out, Foggo recorded a flyout for the second out of the inning. Oliver Carrillo attempted to double off the runner from first base, but his throw was deflected by the runner sliding back to the bag and the ball went into the Tourists dugout.
It was ruled that both runners had tagged up and each runner was awarded two extra-bases. The tying run to came in to score from second base. Foggo struck out the next hitter. Greenville added two more in the top of the ninth to seal the win.
Ryan Johnson provided Asheville's offense with a two-run Home Run in the bottom of the second inning. The Tourists held the Drive to 2-for-17 with runners in scoring position and led the game for almost the entire way.
The series now shifts to Fluor Field in Greenville for games four, five, and six. Thursday contest is scheduled to begin at 6:05pm ET.
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from July 3, 2024
- Blue Rocks Fall Short of Series Sweep in 8-4 Loss - Wilmington Blue Rocks
- Senga Stellar as Brooklyn Blanks Hudson Valley for Second Straight Night - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Drive Score Two in the Ninth to Defeat Tourists, 4-2 - Greenville Drive
- Offense Absent in Smith-Shawver's Rehab Start - Rome Emperors
- Tough Ruling Spoils a Great Night for the Tourists - Asheville Tourists
- Steward Sharp, Claws Win 8-4 Wednesday in Wilmington - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Haas' Three RBI Night Powers Hot Rods to 6-0 Win - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Cauley Powers, Bratt Pitches 'Dads to Victory - Hickory Crawdads
- Brooklyn Blanks Hudson Valley, 4-0 - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Haas' Three RBI Night Powers Hot Rods to 6-0 Win - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Grasshoppers Hold Their Win Streak Over the IronBirds with a 6-5 Win in Extra Innings - Greensboro Grasshoppers
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Renegades Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Ben Shields Named South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month for June - Hudson Valley Renegades
- John Garcia Wins South Atlantic League Player of the Month - Asheville Tourists
- AJ Smith-Shawver Set to Begin Major League Rehab with Rome - Rome Emperors
- Bergolla Named Phillies Minor League Player of the Month - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.