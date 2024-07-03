Offense Absent in Smith-Shawver's Rehab Start
July 3, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Rome Emperors News Release
ROME, GA - The Emperors were shut out for just the fourth time in 2024 as the Hot Rods swept the three-game series, allowing just two earned runs over 27.0 innings.
AJ Smith-Shawver struck out the side in his first inning back from Grade 2 left oblique strain that landed him on the 15-day IL in late May. He would strike out another in his second inning of work, but his one mistake was a center cut fastball to Hunter Haas which he turned around for his fifth homerun of the summer.
It was another double digit hit night for the Hot Rods who were the benefactors of two homers, one from Haas in the second and another from Cooper Kinney in the ninth. Bowling Green was able to score a pair of runs in the sixth and another pair in the ninth en route to their third straight win over the Emperors.
All nine of Rome's hits were singles. Janas registered three base knocks Wednesday afternoon, his second, three-hit night of the season. In the series, Rome is 1-for-21 (.048) with runners in scoring position. The series heads to Bowling Green for the final three games of the series, picking up tomorrow with an 7:35pm EDT first pitch.
