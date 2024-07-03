Steward Sharp, Claws Win 8-4 Wednesday in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE - Casey Steward gave up two runs, one earned, in five innings as the BlueClaws snapped a six-game skid with an 8-4 win over Wilmington on Wednesday night at Frawley Stadium.

The BlueClaws led 8-2 before the Blue Rocks got a run in the eighth and another in the ninth. But Andrew Walling came on with the bases loaded and got the last two outs to earn his fourth save of the year.

Steward earned his first BlueClaws win in his second start and in the process the BlueClaws snapped a six-game losing streak, their longest of the season.

Wilmington opened the scoring on a SAC fly from Murphy Stehly in the bottom of the first off Casey Steward.

Jersey Shore took the lead with three runs in the third. They tied the game on a Keaton Anthony RBI double. Hendry Mendez followed with an infield single that scored Anthony. Mendez then came home on a fielding error by centerfielder Jeremy De La Rosa.

A Joe Naranjo fielder's choice groundout in the fourth brought in a run that cut the Jersey Shore lead to 3-2. The BlueClaws then extended the lead in the fifth on a SAC fly by Hendry Mendez.

Jersey Shore blew the game open in the sixth. Aidan Miller's RBI single made it 5-2 and they scored two more runs on wild pitches to take a 7-2 lead. Emaarion Boyd added an RBI double in the top of the seventh.

Steward came out after five and turned it over to Paxton Thompson. The right-hander, up from Clearwater earlier this week, threw two scoreless innings with a pair of strikeouts in his BlueClaws debut.

Crawford, Mendez, Boyd, and Anthony all had two hits in the win for Jersey Shore. Crawford added two stolen bases, giving him a team-leading 26 on the season.

The series now shifts to Lakewood where RHP Jean Cabrera starts for the BlueClaws on Thursday night at 7:05 pm.

