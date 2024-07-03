Bergolla Named Phillies Minor League Player of the Month

July 3, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - BlueClaws 2B William Bergolla was named Phillies Minor League Player of the Month for June, it was announced on Tuesday by the Phillies. The 19 year old hit .421 in 19 games last month.

He also 11 walks against just three strikeouts. Bergolla had a five hit game on June 9th in Greensboro, matching the BlueClaws team record.

Among all High-A batters with 70 or more plate appearances, the left-handed hitter ranked first in batting average, on-base percentage and strikeout rate, second in OPS and eighth in slugging percentage.

This is the second straight month a BlueClaws hitter has won Phillies Minor League Hitter of the Month after Otto Kemp earned the May award. Kemp has since been promoted to Double-A Reading.

