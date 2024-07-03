Blue Rocks Fall Short of Series Sweep in 8-4 Loss
July 3, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release
The Wilmington Blue Rocks (35-42) fell to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (42-36) by a score of 8-4 in the final game of this short three-game homestand.
Wilmington cracked the scoreboard right away after a sacrifice fly from Murphy Stehly scored Phillip Glasser in the bottom of the first, but a pair of defensive miscues in the third helped give Jersey Shore a 3-1 lead.
Joe Naranjo grounded into a 4-6 fielder's choice to score Jeremy De La Rosa in the fourth, but the BlueClaws got that run back in the fifth after Justin Crawford, who singled and stole third, scored on a sacrifice fly from Hendry Mendez.
The BlueClaws put up another three-spot in the sixth to take control of the game. Emaarion Boyd reached to open the inning after the Rocks' committed their third error of the game, and scored after an RBI single from Aidan Miller. Crawford followed suit with a single, and the duo came around to score after a pair of wild pitches to make it a 7-2 game.
Boyd drove home Keaton Anthony in the seventh inning to provide Jersey Shore with its eighth and final run.
The Blue Rocks scored a run in each of the final two innings, but left the game with the bases loaded and tying run at the plate.
Maxwell Romero Jr. led the way for Wilmington with three hits at the plate, while Phillip Glasser and Viandel Pena both tallied multi-hit games. Justin Crawford, Keaton Anthony, Hendry Mendez and Emaarion Boyd recorded multi-hit games for Jersey Shore.
The two teams will travel to Lakewood for the final three games of this split series, with the next game scheduled for Thursday, July 4 at 7:05 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from July 3, 2024
- Blue Rocks Fall Short of Series Sweep in 8-4 Loss - Wilmington Blue Rocks
- Senga Stellar as Brooklyn Blanks Hudson Valley for Second Straight Night - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Drive Score Two in the Ninth to Defeat Tourists, 4-2 - Greenville Drive
- Offense Absent in Smith-Shawver's Rehab Start - Rome Emperors
- Tough Ruling Spoils a Great Night for the Tourists - Asheville Tourists
- Steward Sharp, Claws Win 8-4 Wednesday in Wilmington - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Haas' Three RBI Night Powers Hot Rods to 6-0 Win - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Cauley Powers, Bratt Pitches 'Dads to Victory - Hickory Crawdads
- Brooklyn Blanks Hudson Valley, 4-0 - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Haas' Three RBI Night Powers Hot Rods to 6-0 Win - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Grasshoppers Hold Their Win Streak Over the IronBirds with a 6-5 Win in Extra Innings - Greensboro Grasshoppers
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Renegades Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Ben Shields Named South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month for June - Hudson Valley Renegades
- John Garcia Wins South Atlantic League Player of the Month - Asheville Tourists
- AJ Smith-Shawver Set to Begin Major League Rehab with Rome - Rome Emperors
- Bergolla Named Phillies Minor League Player of the Month - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.