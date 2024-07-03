Senga Stellar as Brooklyn Blanks Hudson Valley for Second Straight Night

July 3, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Behind stellar performances from both the major-league rehabbing RHP Kodai Senga and RHP Kade Morris, the Brooklyn Cyclones shut out the Hudson Valley Renegades for the second straight night. The 'Clones took down the Renegades, 4-0.

Senga saw his first bit of real-game action in 2024, working his way back from a right shoulder capsule strain. The 2023 National League All-Star went through the full Hudson Valley order, allowing only one man to reach on an error. Senga struck out six of the nine batters he faced on the night, tossing 2.2 innings without allowing any hits or walks.

Morris followed suit and took the baton the rest of the way. In his first relief appearance in his High-A career, the University of Nevada product hurled 6.1 shutdown scoreless innings, allowing just four hits. Morris struck out seven and walked four, en route to picking up the win and improving his Brooklyn record to 2-2.

Senga began the game with ease, facing only four batters in the first thanks to a fielding error committed by 2B Wilfredo Lara. Senga struck out two Renegades batters in the first frame. The second proved to be even more stress-free for Senga, who retired all three batters he faced in the second - including two more strikeouts. He would only face two batters in the third due to pitch count, but retired both of them with two more K's.

Offensively, Brooklyn got the scoring underway in the bottom of the second. With a runner on third and one out, 2B Mateo Gil brought home Lara courtesy of an RBI groundout.

A couple of frames later, Brooklyn tacked on some insurance in the sixth. CF Nick Morabito led off the frame in typical Nick Morabito fashion - a single and a stolen base. One batter later, SS Jesus Baez brought him home with a LOUD RBI Double that was listed at 109 MPH off the bat. Following a flyout and strike out, Lara stepped into the box with two gone and C Christian Pregent on second - who had just replaced Baez following a lower body injury he suffered on the basepaths. The utility man clobbered a two-run blast - his fourth of the season - to right field, doubling Brooklyn's lead to 4-0. Lara and 3B Nick Lorusso each finished with multi-hit games.

The Cyclones and Renegades will travel north to Wappingers Falls for the back half of the home-and-home series. First pitch from Hudson Valley is slated for 7:05 p.m. RHP Dakota Hawkins (3-2, 3.71) takes the ball for Brooklyn. He is expected to oppose LHP Ben Shields (3-2, 2.75).

