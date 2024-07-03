Grasshoppers Hold Their Win Streak Over the IronBirds with a 6-5 Win in Extra Innings
July 3, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release
ABERDEEN, MD - The Greensboro Grasshoppers continue their win streak on the Aberdeen IronBirds with a 6-5 win in extra innings on Wednesday, July 3. The Grasshoppers improved to 10-2 on the second half of the season while the IronBirds fell to 7-5. Aberdeen outhit Greensboro 9-5 as both teams had one mishap.
Leading at the dish for the Grasshoppers was designated hitter, Nick Cimillo, as he went 1-3 with an RBI and one run scored. Hits for Greensboro were also tallied by Termarr Johnson, Mitch Jebb, Jack Brannigan, and Hudson Head.
Leading at the plate for the IronBirds was infielder Creed Willems as he went 3-4 with one run scored. Hits for Aberdeen were also recorded by Travian Josenberger, Blake Hunt, Carter Young, Douglas Hodo, Jalen Vasquez, and Noelberth Romero.
Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Derek Diamond as he tallied three strikeouts and gave up seven hits, four earned runs, and three free bases on five innings of work. Darvin Gracia recorded the win for the Grassshoppers (2-2) as Cy Nielson tallied his fifth save.
Starting on the rubber for Aberdeen wasrighthanded pitcher Preston Johnson as he tallied five strikeouts and gave up two hits, two earned runs, and four free bases on 2.1 innings of work. Graham Firoved took the loss for the IronBirds and fell to 0-5 on the season.
The Grasshoppers continue its series against the Aberdeen IronBirds at First National Bank Field, tomorrow, Wednesday July 4, at 630 PM. To purchase tickets to any Greensboro Grasshoppers game, visit www.gsohoppers.com or call our front office at (336)-268-2255.
