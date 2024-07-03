John Garcia Wins South Atlantic League Player of the Month

July 3, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

ASHEVILLE - Minor League Baseball today announced the Player and Pitcher of the Month award winners for June and Asheville's John Garcia was selected as the South Atlantic League's Player of the Month. The Houston Astros named John their lower-level Minor League Player of the Month yesterday.

John batted .376/.431/.699 and led the league in average (.376), hits (35), doubles (nine), total bases (65), slugging percentage (.699) and OPS (1.130). Garcia was third in on-base percentage (.431), and fourth in home runs (seven). He posted 12 multi-hit games and set a new career-high five hits, all doubles, on June 5 against Bowling Green.

Garcia, 23, was selected by Houston in the 19th round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Grambling State University. John becomes the third Tourists player since the start of the 2021 season to win the South Atlantic League Player of the Month award (Yainer Diaz in September of 2021; Luis Santana in June and September of 2022).

