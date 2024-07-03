AJ Smith-Shawver Set to Begin Major League Rehab with Rome

July 3, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

AJ Smith-Shawver pitching for the Rome Braves in 2023

ROME, GA - Atlanta Braves pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver is set to begin his road back to the bigs on Wednesday with the High-A Rome Emperors.

Smith-Shawver began the 2023 campaign with Rome before fast-tracking to the major leagues. In his time with Rome, the righty took home a South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week award, as well as South Atlantic League pitcher of the Month for April.

Smith-Shawver last pitched on May 24th at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs, and has been sidelined with a strained left oblique muscle since.

First pitch tonight is slated for 6:00pm.

