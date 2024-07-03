Drive Score Two in the Ninth to Defeat Tourists, 4-2

July 3, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







Enderso Lira's RBI-single in the top of the ninth plated the go-ahead run for the Greenville Drive (7-5, 33-45) Wednesday night at McCormick Field, sending the Drive to their third-straight win of the series, this time 4-2 over the Asheville Tourists (5-6, 33-42).

Eduardo Lopez notched a triple to lead off the ninth inning, barreling up the first pitch of the at-bat to provide the Drive with a prime scoring opportunity. Luis Rvaelo drew a walk after an eight pitch at-bat to put runners at the corners for Lira.

Lira delivered, slapping the second pitch of the at-bat past the third baseman Austin Deming who was playing in, along with the rest of the infield to try and prevent the Drive from taking a lead into the bottom of the ninth. Lira's sneak shot past Deming scored Lopez and moved Ravelo to second. Ravelo made it to third on a grounder into a force out and later boosted the game to 4-2 as he crossed the plate on a fielding error by Narbe Cruz at second base as Miguel Bleis put the ball in play.

Jeremy Wu-Yelland, who tossed two-shutout frames for the Drive in the eighth and ninth, sent the Tourists down in order in the bottom of the ninth, picking up his first win of the season.

After two nights with a combined run total of 35 runs, Wednesday's matchup belonged to the pitchers. David Sandlin, making his fourth start since returning from the IL on June 15th, delivered three innings of work for the Drive, allowing two runs on three hits including a home run while striking out five and issuing no walks.

The two runs came via a Ryan Johnson two-run shot in the second inning, putting the Tourists up 2-0. Allan Castro answered in the third with an RBI double to cut the lead to 2-1.

Jedixson Paez, piggybacking Sandlin, spun four scoreless innings for the Drive, allowing just two hits in his outing. Over the last two appearances for Paez, he's held the competition scoreless, a streak that spans eight innings with just two hits allowed, one walk and 10 strikeouts.

The Drive had their chances throughout the contest to erase the 2-1 hole as the Drive picked up a total of six doubles off Tourists' starter Trey Dombroski. The Drive went a measly 2-for-17 with runners in scoring position on the night, leaving a total of nine on the bases as Dombroski was able to limit the damage.

Kelly Austin did his job as well through 2 2/3 innings, holding the Drive to just one run and one hit. But that run was a key run on a somewhat wild play in the eighth. Bryan Gonzalez lined out to right field with Cutter Coffey at second and Allan Castro at first. Right fielder Oliver Carrillo, trying to take advantage of the short field in right at McCormick Field, tried to double-off Castro at first. But his throw hit a sliding Castro in the foot and careened into the Tourists dugout, giving each base runner two bases, scoring Coffey to knot the game.

Lira delivered his heroics in the ninth and Wu-Yelland shut the door to preserve the Drive's 4-2 victory.

The win marked the third-straight win of the week for Greenville as they've claimed the opening three games of the six-game split series. The series flips to Fluor Field for the final three games of the series, July 4th-6th.

The Drive return to action on Thursday, July 4th at Fluor Field for game four of the six-game split series with the Tourists with first pitch slated for 6:05 p.m. The Drive hold a 3-0 lead in the series.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.