Brooklyn Blanks Hudson Valley, 4-0

July 3, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades were shut out for the second straight night by the Brooklyn Cyclones, falling 4-0 on Wednesday at Maimonides Park.

New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga got the start for Brooklyn in the first game of an MLB rehab assignment and struck out six batters in 2.2 frames on 35 pitches.

Renegades starter Kyle Carr pitched well for the Renegades, matching the longest outing of his pro career with 5.2 innings pitched while striking out five and walking just one. Three of the four runs against Carr came in the sixth. The left-hander has lasted five-or-more innings in three of his last four starts.

The Cyclones got on the board in the second when Wilfredo Lara doubled and two batters later came home on a Mateo Gil RBI groundout.

Brooklyn added three runs in the sixth. The frame started with Nick Morabito hitting a single and stealing second. Jesus Baez doubled to score Morabito, making it 2-0 Brooklyn. Three batters later, Lara hit a two-run homer down the left-field line to extend the Cyclones' lead to 4-0.

The Renegades threatened against Kade Morris (2-2) throughout the night but couldn't break through. In the seventh, Hudson Valley had its best chance, loading the bases, but failed to score. The Renegades were 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position and left 10 runners on base in the game.

With the back-to-back shutout losses, the Renegades were shut out in consecutive games for the first time since 2022, and for the first time in back-to-back nine-inning games since 2017.

The series between Hudson Valley and Brooklyn shifts to Heritage Financial Park on Thursday night. First pitch on Independence Day is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. RHP Blane Abeyta (0-1, 3.60) will make his second start of the season with Hudson Valley, while RHP Dakota Hawkins (3-2, 3.71) starts for Brooklyn.

Renegades Record:

39-37, 6-5

