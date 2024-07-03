Hot Rods Game Notes

Two on Tuesday... The Hot Rods captured the second game of the series with a 7-1 win over the Rome Emperors on Tuesday night. Xavier Isaac went 2-for-3 with a double, walk, and three RBI. In total, there were four batters that recorded multi-hit games. On the pitching side, Duncan Davitt worked through the first 4.2 innings, while Sean Harney came in from the bullpen to pick up his first win of the year.

The Future is Now... Three current or former Bowling Green Hot Rods players have been selected for the 2024 Futures Game. Chandler Simpson, Xavier Isaac, and Tre' Morgan have been placed to the American League roster. Isaac is the No. 3 Rays prospect, while Simpson is No. 10 and Morgan is No. 13. Simpson received his promotion to Double-A Montgomery on May 21.

Hartman's Strong Return... After missing time between April 21 and May 30, RHP Jack Hartman returned in his best form. During the month of June, Hartman made eight appearances, logging 9.2 innings of relief. Over this time, he struck out 11 batters while walking just one, producing a 1-0 record and 1.86 ERA in June. In his first outing of July, he tossed 1.0 scoreless inning of relief, striking out three and walking one.

Murphy's Turn... RHP Chandler Murphy is set to make his second start for the Hot Rods on Wednesday. In his High-A Debut, he tossed 4.2 innings against the Asheville Tourists, allowing four runs on nine hits, striking out a career-high six batters. Murphy spent his first 12 games of the season in Low-A Charleston, logging a 1-2 record and a 2.66 ERA.

