Totsch's Stoppage-Time Goal Wins It for LouCity Over Colorado Springs

July 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC celebrates win

(Louisville City FC, Credit: EM Dash Photography)

Sean Totsch scored a header in the fifth minute of second half stoppage time Friday, propelling Louisville City FC to a rallying 2-1 win over Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

It marked LouCity's second comeback victory of the year and kept the boys in purple - now at 13-4-2, good for 41 points - atop the USL Championship standings into the season's second half.

"We left everything on the field," said head coach Danny Cruz. "Tonight is pretty powerful for the group to be able to continue to create opportunities - to limit chances in the second half. It's certainly a performance the guys can be proud of."

A win came despite a start that was less than ideal for LouCity, which was playing in its first match in 13 days and entered having lost three of its last five.

Level at the half, the boys in purple ratcheted up their intensity. Colorado Springs didn't take a second half shot until the 76th minute, and LouCity turned a series of chances - it numbered 33 crosses - into a late winner.

On the last of those balls in, Totsch maximized on a pinpoint Taylor Davila service, smashing in a leaping header for his fourth goal of the year.

"At this club, we're going to fight until the end," Totsch said. "With the guys we have, we're going to do big things. To really have to grind out a result at the end there, everyone did it, so that's big for us."

LouCity scored its 12th goal in a game's final quarter hour this season - most of any club in the USL Championship.

It took a climb back from an early deficit after Colorado Springs snatched the early advantage through Maalique Foster in the 16th minute. But the boys in purple were quick to respond when Elijah Wynder equalized in the 28th minute, delivering a precise one-touch finish on the rebound.

Wynder also registered his fourth goal of the season, a new career high for the LouCity Academy graduate.

"We didn't start the game the way we expect," Cruz said, "especially here at home."

A number of other moments could have changed the outcome, including Ronaldo Damus' penalty earned in the 36th minute, much to the dismay of the LouCity bench as Amadou Dia appeared to get a foot to the ball on a tackle in the box. Damus knocked the ensuing attempt from the spot off the post.

Colorado Springs hit woodwork again in the second half, and LouCity saw two goals disallowed Friday.

"Three points instead of one point - that's a huge difference," Wynder said.

LouCity remains just ahead of the Charleston Battery with a game in hand over the Eastern Conference's second-place club. The boys in purple will next turn their attention to a July 27 home matchup with Monterey Bay FC.

Game Summary: Louisville City FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Date: July 19, 2024

Venue: Lynn Family Stadium

Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET

Weather: 80 degrees, partly cloudy

Attendance: 10,418

Scoring

Louisville City FC (1, 1, 2)

Colorado Springs (1, 0, 1)

Goals

Louisville City FC:

28' Elijah Wynder

90'+5 Sean Totsch (Taylor Davila)

Colorado Springs:

16' Maalique Foster (Zach Zandi)

Lineups

Louisville City FC: 18 - Damian Las, 3 - Jake Morris (77' 25 - Jansen Wilson), 6 - Wes Charpie, 4 - Sean Totsch (46' 5 - Arturo Ordóñez), 13 - Amadou Dia (46' 20 - Sam Gleadle), 2 - Aiden McFadden, 17 - Taylor Davila, 23 - Elijah Wynder, 27 - Evan Davila, 7 - Ray Serrano (77' 22 - Dylan Mares), 14 - Wilson Harris (84' 11 - Niall McCabe)

Subs not used: 30 - Ryan Troutman, 80 - Hayden Stamps, 8 - Carlos Moguel Jr.

Head coach: Danny Cruz

Colorado Springs: 1 - Christian Herrera, 14 - Duke Lacroix, 6 - Matt Real, 5 - Matt Mahoney, 2 - Koa Santos, 80 - Speedy Williams, 18 - Aidan Rocha, 20 - Yosuke Tanya (65' 8 - Jonas Fjeldberg), 10 - Zach Zandi (65' 11 - Quenzi Huerman), 99 - Maalique Foster (90+1' 17 - Jairo Henriquez), 9 - Ronaldo Damus (72' 27 - Juan Tejada)

Subs not used: 3 - Wahab Ackwei, 4 - Delentz Pierre, 23 - Joe Rice

Head coach: James Chambers

Stats Summary: Louisville City FC / Colorado Springs

Shots: 21 / 11

Shots on Goal: 7 / 4

Possession: 45.5% / 54.5%

Fouls: 16 / 18

Offside: 2 / 1

Corner Kicks: 14 / 1

Discipline Summary

Louisville City FC:

18' Elijah Wynder (yellow)

39' Sean Totsch (yellow)

Colorado Springs:

55' Koa Santos (yellow)

66' Quenzi Huerman (yellow)

Referee: Muhammad Hassan

Images from this story



Louisville City FC celebrates win

(EM Dash Photography)

