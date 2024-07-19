Republic FC Hosts Fifth Annual Non-Profit Mixer

July 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







On Monday, the Republic FC's Community Investment team gathered with local non-profit organizations at the beautiful Celine, located on the first floor of the team's new headquarters, to highlight the club's community work and partnership opportunities for the 2024 season. Nearly 200 organizations from around the region attended and left with new relationships, opportunities, and ideas about how to partner on Club's social responsibility initiatives.

"The room had great energy, and the presentation was truly impressive. We very much want to be connected, and we look forward to doing some great things in the future." said Chief Advancement Officer of Cancer Champions, Lyn Christopulos.

"It was great to see all of the amazing things you are all doing at the club and ways we can partner throughout the year." said Programs Director of Keaton's Child Cancer Alliance, Jasmine Escalante.

Every year, Republic FC strives to improve Sacramento as a place to live, work, and play by collaborating with a wide range of nonprofit and community-focused groups. Through mutually beneficial programming, the club serves Sacramentans from all walks of life. Examples of this include donating to worthy causes, providing scholarships to deserving students in the area, and providing underprivileged youth with an amazing experience at a game or in their own backyard.

Each season, Republic FC hosts a mixer with nonprofit leaders to share their work, accomplishments, and ways to partner. Since the first annual non-profit mixer in 2019, the Indomitable Club has provided more than $2.1M of in-kind investment back into the Sacramento Region - and hosts this event to share opportunities to get involved.

To learn more about ways you can connect your nonprofit organization to the Club, visit SacRepublicFC.com/community.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.