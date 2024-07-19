Hartford Hit the Road to Face the Hounds

July 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







The Green and Blue are in Pittsburgh tomorrow night with the chance to complete the first ever season sweep of the Riverhounds in Club history.

LAST TIME OUT

Hartford Athletic are coming off a 2-2 draw to the Charleston Battery at home. The Green and Blue were in control in the first half, commanding their attacking play in Charleston's third and limiting the visitors to just five touches in their box. Michee Ngalina was involved in both goals for Hartford, assisting the first one by smashing a cross from Younes Boudadi off of Mamadou Dieng and into the net, then chipping his shot up and over Adam Grinwis just before the end of the half after a brilliant through ball from Anderson Asiedu. Minutes into the second half, Renan Ribeiro was given back to back yellow cards and a subsequent red card. Hartford defended valiantly for the remainder of the match while down a man, but Charleston were able to equalize before the final whistle. Nathan Dossantos fired a shot through traffic in the box that beat Greg Monroe in the 70th minute, and Nick Markanich headed in the leveler in the 90th minute.

MATCHUP HISTORY

Saturday marks the 15th time that Hartford will face off against Pittsburgh, tied for the most matchups they've had with any other club (ccLoudoun United). The Green and Blue have a 2-10-2 record against the Hounds, collecting a 2-0 home victory in their most recent match against the Eastern Conference opponent on June 15th. Hartford dominated in the attacking third, collecting the quickest goal of their season and leading by two in the first 20 minutes of play. The outcome marked Hartford's second-ever victory against the Hounds, the first coming back in September of 2020 during a (1-0 at Highmark Stadium).

STRUGGLING STRETCH

The Hound's recent win over Oakland Roots marks the club's first victory since a 1-0 result on May 4th against Miami FC, the team sitting last in the Eastern Conference standings. Pittsburgh's victory breaks a 10-game winless streak consisting of four draws and six losses stretching across two months.

DEFENSIVE SPOTLIGHT

Joey Akpunonu was a defensive force for Hartford in the club's victory against Charleston Battery on Saturday for his 10th appearance and sixth start for the Green and Blue. The 22-year-old Ohio native came through with a defensive gem in the 72nd minute of the match, turning away two Charleston shots with back to back goal line clearances to keep Hartford in the lead. Akpunonu stayed composed despite his team being down a man in the second half, leading Hartford with four fouls won, four clearances, and seven final third entries. "It's tough when you're down a man, but we were just trying to keep the ball in front of us and not let them turn," he said after the match. Last Friday marked his first start since June 8th when the club challenged New Mexico United, during which he made a crucial clean tackle in the box in the 75th minute to shut down Harry Swartz's shot attempt.

FAMILIAR FACES

Hartford Athletic: Farrell, DF, #15 / Vancaeyezeele, DF, #23 / DeShields, DF, #24

The Hounds will see three familiar faces upon Hartford's arrival at Highmark Stadium on Saturday: defender Joe Farrell, Thomas Vancaeyezeele, and Michael DeShields. DeShields is Hartford's most recent addition to the roster after the Green and Blue acquired the defender on June 19th through a transfer that sent Enoch Mushagalusa to the Hounds on a loan deal for the remainder of the season. The 26-year-old Maryland native joined Hartford after making 16 appearances across all competitions over a season and a half with the Hounds. He recorded an assist and appeared in both of the Hounds' wins over MLS clubs in the team's run to the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals in 2023. Farrell joined Hartford prior to their 2024 season on the heels of a successful 2023 stint with Pittsburgh. The 29-year-old defender was a key defensive component for the club, sitting second on the team in clearances (75) and aerial duels (71), and tied for a team first in blocks (14). Vancaeyezeele made his USL career debut with the Hounds in March of 2018 after making the team on trial. He made two preseason appearances for the team including one against the Hounds league rival, Penn FC, in which assisted a game-winning goal. The France native made a team-high of 32 starts during his first season and would go on to receive recognition as a two-time all-league defender for Pittsburgh in 2019 and 2020.

BETWEEN THE POSTS

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC: Eric Dick, GK, #1

Eric Dick has been consistent in net for the Hounds this season. The Kansas native has made 23 saves across the 12 games he has spent in net. In the club's recent matchup against Oakland Roots, Dick locked down the goal to record his sixth clean sheet of the season, pushing him to third spot in clean sheets across the Eastern Conference.

Hartford Athletic: Renan Ribeiro, GK, #40 and Greg Monroe, GK, #1

It was an eventful night between the posts for the Green and Blue last Saturday after back-to-back yellow cards and a subsequent red card given to Renan Ribeiro put Hartford down a man for the remainder of the match. Monroe filled Ribeiro's shoes for the second time this season in the 53rd minute of play, and made three saves. The 23-year-old keeper will be starting in goal for the Green and Blue against Pittsburgh, marking his third appearance for the club.

ABOUT THE OPPONENT

Pittsburgh currently sit 10th on the table in the Eastern Conference with a record of 4-9-6. The Pennsylvania-based team is positioned one place ahead of Hartford in the conference standings and will be coming into Saturday's matchup on the heels of a 5-0 victory against Oakland Roots last Saturday, July 13th. The match marked the sole win in their 1-3-1 record since losing to the Green and Blue on June 15th.

Prematch Interviews

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Hartford Athletic: Michee Ngalina, FW, #11

Ngalina has been a crucial piece of Hartford's offensive success, contributing a team-high of six goals and 35 shots this season. The 24-year-old winger has earned a spot on the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 19 after an impressive performance against Charleston last week. Ngalina assisted Mamadou Dieng for Hartford's first goal and scored the team's second goal to propel the Green and Blue to a 2-0 lead. The Congolese native had an outstanding performance in Hartford's last match with the Riverhounds as well. Ngalina wreaked havoc in their third, contributing both of Hartford's two goals to secure a comfortable victory for his squad. His opening goal came in the fifth minute of play when he chased down a ball into space from Triston Hodge and took two touches before firing a shot in net for the team's earliest goal of the season. He struck again for Hartford the 17th minute of the play, capitalizing off a cross from Deshane Beckford to score the team's game-winning goal.

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC: Junior Etou, MF, #8

Etou has emerged as a goal-scorer for Pittsburgh, contributing two of the Hound's five goals against Oakland Roots on Saturday. The 30-year-old midfielder netted the club's first goal of the match, sending a shot inside the far post in the 12th minute of play after making a run to the left side of the box to receive a ball from Bradley Sample. The Congolese native struck again in the 69th minute of play, taking a touch on a skipping ball across the box to score the Hound's final goal of the night. Etou was named man of the match following his strong performance that consisted of six duels won and three clearances.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

For live updates, follow along on twitter using the hashtag #PITvHFD

Date: Saturday, July 20th, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Location: Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh PA

Watch: ESPN 2

HARTFORD ATHLETIC (5-10-2) vs PITTSBURGH RIVERHOUNDS SC (4-9-6)

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.