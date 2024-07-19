FC Tulsa Take on Memphis 901 FC on Hot Dog Night at ONEOK Field

July 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA - FC Tulsa return to ONEOK Field to take on Memphis 901 FC, in the first of two home matches.

Standings: FC Tulsa enters the match with a record of 4W-6L-6D, ranking 11th in the Western Conference. Memphis 901 FC enters the match with a record of 8W-7L-4D, ranking 4th in the Western Conference.

FC Tulsa's Last Match: FC Tulsa traveled to Seaside, California to take on Monterey Bay F.C. in their most recent match. FC Tulsa held off the home team from scoring throughout the first half, and began their attack with Andrew Booth passing up the middle to Diogo Pacheco. Pacheco passed to Phillip Goodrum, who sent it wide to Stefan Stojanovic, but Stojanovic's shot was ultimately blocked by Monterey Bay's keeper on the edge of the 18-yard-box. FC Tulsa persevered in their efforts to score, but all of their attempts were defended against by Monterey Bay. Defender Bradley Bourgeois committed a foul in the box in the 89th minute, resulting in a PK for Monterey Bay F.C. Ousseni Bouda took the PK, but Goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda prevented the ball from entering the net. Bouda later attempted a jumping header during stoppage time, but Peñaranda saved that attempt as well. After six minutes of stoppage time, the match ended in a 0-0 draw.

Last Match-Up Against Memphis 901 FC: FC Tulsa last faced Memphis 901 FC in June of 2023. A cross whipped in from Memphis found its way to FC Tulsa, but the goal was ultimately ruled an own goal for the home team. Memphis 901 FC found the back of the net not too long after, doubling the score before the end of the half. Memphis took a shot in the second half that was initially blocked by FC Tulsa, but the rebound found its way back to Memphis and was sent toward the back of the net yet again. Memphis 901 FC got their fourth and final goal off of a free kick in the 68th minute. FC Tulsa made three shots throughout the second half, one of which were on target. The match ended in a 4-0 loss for FC Tulsa.

Players to Watch: FC Tulsa's players to watch are Goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda and Forward Phillip Goodrum. Johan Peñaranda was named to the USL Week 19 Team of the Week following his success in the team's most recent match against Monterey Bay F.C. Peñaranda saved all five shots on target from the opposing team, and earned his second clean sheet in his four starts with FC Tulsa. Peñaranda is quickly racking up saves, having earned 17 saves in four matches. Forward Phillip Goodrum came to FC Tulsa from Memphis 901 FC halfway through the 2023 season. Goodrum has appeared in 13 matches throughout the 2024 season, and is tied for first in goals, having made three so far. Goodrum has made 22 shots and created 12 chances for FC Tulsa this season.

Memphis 901 FC's players to watch are Forward Marlon Santos and Midfielder Bruno Lapa. Marlon Santos is tied for first in goals, having made seven so far this season. He also leads Memphis 901 FC in shots and assists, with 38 shots taken and five assists made throughout the 2024 season. Bruno Lapa is tied with Santos for first in goals, having also made seven this season. Lapa is second to Santos in shots, having taken 35 throughout the 2024 season. Lapa was also named to the USL Week 19 Team of the Week along with Johan Peñaranda, as he made four shots and created five chances for Memphis 901 FC in their most recent match against Detroit City FC.

Up Next: FC Tulsa remains at home for a Friday night matchup against Indy Eleven, July 20th at 7:30pm. FC Tulsa then travels to San Antonio FC on August 3rd at 8pm. For tickets visit, fctulsa.com/tickets

