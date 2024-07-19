LouCity Signs Former Loanee McFadden to Multi-Year Deal

July 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC outside back Aiden McFadden

Louisville City FC outside back Aiden McFadden

Louisville City FC has completed a paid transfer with Major League Soccer's Atlanta United FC to acquire outside back Aiden McFadden, the clubs announced Friday.

McFadden joined LouCity back in April with the arrangement including an option for City to complete a permanent transfer this summer. He in turn signed a multi-year contract to remain in purple. Other terms of the deal, which is pending league and federation approval, were not disclosed.

"Louisville feels like home," the 25-year-old McFadden said. "I'm grateful to now make that official. This place has helped me tremendously these past few months, and it's difficult to put into words how appreciative I am to this organization. I love it here, and I'm excited to continue going to work with this group."

McFadden has made nine starts in 14 USL Championship appearances since moving to Louisville three games into the club's 10th anniversary campaign. He ranks among team leaders in dribbles completed per 90 minutes (1.27) and successful open-play crosses (8).

McFadden has also contributed two goals and one assist, making him one of the 11 City players who have been involved in at least three goals this year.

"Aiden embodies the type of person and player that we want to represent this club," said coach Danny Cruz. "I have watched him continue to grow here every single day and have been proud of how he has integrated with the group. He is a humble person who leaves everything on the field every time he steps on it, and I am looking forward to continuing to watch him grow here at this club."

From West Chester, Pennsylvania, McFadden numbers 68 total appearances, 11 goals and 7 assists overall in the USL Championship, where he also played for Atlanta United 2 and completed a loan stint at Memphis 901 FC.

The former Notre Dame standout was selected by Atlanta United in the third round of the 2021 MLS SuperDraft. McFadden coincidentally made his debut against the boys in purple that same year. Since then, he also went on to register 11 appearances with Atlanta's first team.

