Memphis 901 FC Set to Battle FC Tulsa to Finish Three-Match Road Stretch

July 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Memphis 901 FC News Release







Memphis 901 FC's month-long road stretch finishes in Tulsa, Oklahoma as they take on FC Tulsa on Saturday night.

This new Western Conference clash is highlighted by two explosive strikers facing their former clubs with Marlon Santos and Phillip Goodrum set to suit up for Memphis and Tulsa, respectively.

Goodrum scored 22 goals for the Beale Street Boys in 2022 and has tallied 15 goals for Tulsa since being traded at the front end of the 2023 season, including three in 2024.

Marlon has been a revelation at the top of the formation leading 901 FC with seven goals and five assists along with a Player of the Month honor in May. The Brazilian started his USL career in Tulsa in 2019 scoring 17 goals over three seasons.

Memphis sits at No. 4 in the Western Conference after a 1-0 victory at Detroit City FC on Saturday. Bruno Lapa's one-touch volley game winner was voted USLC Goal of the Week.

Marlon, Lapa and the Memphis attack will look to take advantage of a Tulsa defense that has conceded 26 goals in 16 matches.

Tulsa grabbed a point after a scoreless draw at Monterey Bay last weekend with their 4-6-6 record good for No. 11 in the Western Conference. Tulsa Goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda stopped a penalty shot in stoppage time to secure the draw, but Tusla will want all three points on Saturday as they look to snap their three-match scoreless streak.

Kickoff at ONEOK Field is set for 7:30 p.m. CT with streaming on ESPN+ and WMC 5 Plus. 901 FC is back at AutoZone Park on Saturday July, 27 for Back to School Night featuring Post-Match Fireworks.

