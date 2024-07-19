USL on CBS Returns with NorCal Rivalry this Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. - The USL Championship is returning to the CBS Television Network with a fierce NorCal rivalry in the spotlight as Oakland Roots SC hosts Sacramento Republic FC this Sunday, July 21 at 4:00 p.m. ET. The match also will be streamed live on Paramount+.

Sunday's contest is the league's second broadcast on the CBS Television Network and part of the "USL Summer of Soccer" which includes 15 nationally televised matches through August. The first USL match on the CBS Television Network set a league viewership record as Louisville City FC claimed a thrilling 5-3 victory over Indy Eleven on April 6.

Detroit City FC will host first-year expansion team Rhode Island FC at the electric Keyworth Stadium on the next CBS Television Network broadcast August 3 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

"We're excited to feature such a great rivalry between Oakland and Sacramento, two clubs with deep connections in their communities, to a national audience on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+ this Sunday," said USL President Paul McDonough. "CBS Sports has been a fantastic partner in our mission to be the most accessible domestic soccer league in the United States and we look forward to engaging with more soccer fans across the country and showcasing the USL."

Key Match Stories:

From celebrity owners to community-embraced brands, learn why Oakland Roots-Sacramento Republic FC is the coolest rivalry in American soccer.

Learn about the Oakland Roots' impact on and off the field in the latest edition of The Experience presented by El Jimador Spiked Bebidas: Deeply Rooted - Rivalry, Family and the Oakland Experience.

Less than a year after playing his last professional match, Oakland Roots assistant coach Joseph Nane is giving back in his new role.

The broadcast on CBS will feature several notable enhancements:

Green Day lead vocalist Billie Joe Armstrong - an Oakland native and part-owner of Roots SC - will be appearing in the show opening sequence for CBS's live broadcast.

Former 3x All-SEC star player at the University of Georgia and current ESPN and CBS analyst Marion Crowder will be joining the broadcast team of Mike Watts and Devon Kerr.

Fans can watch the USL Championship and USL League One on CBS Sports platforms, ESPN platforms, and local TV networks.

