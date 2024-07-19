Orange County SC Names Paul Hardyman Head Coach for the Remainder of the Season

July 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Orange County SC today confirms the appointment of Portsmouth native Paul Hardyman as head coach of the club for the remainder of the 2024 USL Championship season. Hardyman has been a part of the technical staff since 2021 and will now lead the team as head coach.

"I am really grateful to be appointed head coach for the remainder of this season, it is surely an honor," Hardyman said. "When I came to Orange County SC this was not something that I was expecting to happen. But, as time has gone on here and now that Morten has gone to Europe, I knew that this was something that I wanted. My aim is to put out a team that can keep winning games, and I am confident we can do that together."

Upon his arrival, Hardyman was tasked with building an academy for the club after being heavily involved in Portsmouth F.C., Watford F.C. and Southampton F.C. academy programs. He has been an integral part of the player development structure of the club and has served as Individual Development Program Manager since 2022.

Prior to his coaching career, Hardyman played over 350 matches professionally, primarily at left-back, appearing most notably for his hometown club Portsmouth, as well as Sunderland, where he played in the 1992 FA Cup Final against Liverpool.

"Paul has been instrumental in the club's success on and off the pitch over the past few years," OCSC President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Peter Nugent said. "He has helped establish a first class academy program, resulting in multiple international transfers and also played a key role in the technical staff that saw the team win a USL Cup in 2021, as well as a second place Western Conference regular season finish last year. He fully deserves the opportunity to lead the team forward and we look forward to a strong second half of the season."

Hardyman's men take the pitch next at Championship Stadium on Saturday, July 20 at 7:00 PM as the Black and Orange face San Antonio FC on Support Local Soccer Night and Owners Night at The Champ. Tickets are going fast, so grab yours before they are gone at orangecountysoccer.com/tickets!

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.