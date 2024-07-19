Switchbacks Fall on Road in Louisville
July 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release
Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks fell on the road tonight in Louisville as they attempted to snag a win against the Eastern league leader. The score at the end of the night was 2-1 Louisville.
The Switchbacks enjoyed the benefits of an early lead, as #99 Maalique Foster nabbed the ball from a midfield forward pass from #10 Zach Zandi that he was then able to bring up to the outside of the 18 yard box in a lightning attack move, smashing the ball into the back of the net in the 16th minute. The lead would be short lived however, as Louisville returned the favor only eleven minutes later as #23 Elijah Wynder scored for the home team in the 27th minute.
The Switchbacks continued their aggressive attacking stance, with 56% of the possession and nearly double the shots of Louisville in the first half. An opportunity to take back the lead presented itself in the 35th minute when #9 Ronaldo Damus was awarded a penalty kick after being fouled in the box, but Damus' shot would ring the crossbar, and the first half would end ten minutes later with the scored tied at one for each.
With five shots in the second half, COS managed to hold the score to a 1-1 draw for fifty minutes of play in the second half, holding possession for 52% of the play. Switchbacks goalkeeper #1 Christian Herrera would have several huge saves late in the second half, locking Louisville out, but unfortunately in the 95th minute of play, #4 Sean Totsch of Louisville managed to sneak one in, and a minute later the final whistle blew, leaving the score 2-1 in favor of the home team.
The Switchbacks are back at home on July 26th as the team hosts Las Vegas Lights as Weidner Field for Christmas in July.
