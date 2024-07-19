Las Vegas Lights FC Add Two Players on Loan from MLS Side CF Montreal

Las Vegas, NV - Las Vegas Lights FC today announced that two players from Major League Soccer side CF Montreal are set to join the Lights on-loan. Midfielder Ousman Jabang and defender Grayson Doody will be added to the Lights roster, with the club looking to extend its eight-match (4-0-4) unbeaten streak following the bye weekend. The transactions are pending league and federation approval.

"As we enter mid-summer in the playoff picture, we are keenly focused on continuing to strengthen our roster in this transfer window and beyond," said Las Vegas Lights FC Sporting Director Gianleonardo Neglia. "In this loan agreement, we are pleased to be able to add Ousman and Grayson in our push for the postseason. With Ousman, we gain a central midfielder with significant size who immediately adds to our midfield corps and in Grayson we add a defender who is hungry for his professional debut and one who we're looking forward to monitoring his development."

Jabang, 23, was selected by Montreal in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft and earned a contract after starting at Mercer University. He has made four regular-season appearances in MLS and has gained Canadian Championship experience as well.

Doody, 22, was a First Round selection in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft after a four-year career at UCLA. The outside back earned exposure with the LA Galaxy Academy before his collegiate career, where he recorded three goals and six assists across 67 appearances.

The Lights return to action when the travels to play Colorado Switchbacks FC on Friday, July 26 (6 p.m. PT / national: ESPN+, local: SSSEN). The Lights are currently in a stretch of four consecutive road matches this month and have secured road victories in back-to-back contests to open July.

Since the start of May, the Club has secured at least a point in 10 of its last 12 matches (4-2-6). From June 1-29, the Lights packed in a busy stretch that included six home matches - five of which were held at Cashman Field. The Club went a perfect 2-0-4 and secured 10 points.

